Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Press release related to the documents for the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting dated 28.10.2020

PRESS RELEASE
ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY MEETINGS 28.10.2020 (SINGLE CONVOCATION
NOTICE)
PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTATION
We inform that on September 25, 2020 we published the Italian version of the following documents, which now are also available in English version at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website www.danieli.com- Investors section, as well as at the authorized storage mechanism SDIR & STORAGE www.emarketstorage.comand with the additional methods provided for by current legislation:
Explanatory report "Company's financial statements and presentation of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2020. Reports by the Board of Directors, Board of Statutory Auditors and Auditing Company. Resolutions pertaining thereto and resulting therefrom. Distribution of an ordinary dividend".
Explanatory report "Appointment of a director following confirmation of the number of board members".
Explanatory report "Distribution of an extraordinary dividend subject to compulsory conversion as per sub 10. Resolutions pertaining thereto and resulting therefrom".
Explanatory report "Modification of the company charter: art. 6 ("Share Capital" and renewal of authorizations - whose five-year term has expired - to the board of directors to increase share capital and issue bonds), and art. 28 (transitional clause) due to regulatory changes".
Explanatory report "Elimination of the par unit value of ordinary and savings shares in circulation. Resulting changes to the company charter. Resolutions pertaining thereto and resulting therefrom".
Explanatory report "Compulsory conversion of savings shares into ordinary shares. Changes to articles 6, 7 and 24 of the company charter. Resolutions pertaining thereto and resulting therefrom".
Explanatory report "Changes to article 7 of the company charter concerning the introduction of a mechanism to increase the voting rights assigned to ordinary shares as provided and allowed for in article 127-quinquies of Legislative Decree n.58 of February 24, 1998 Resolutions pertaining thereto and resulting therefrom".
Buttrio, September 28, 2020
