Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A.    DAN   IT0000076502

DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.

(DAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Press release related to the documents for the Saving Shareholders' Meeting dated 28.10.2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 03:05pm EDT

DANIELI & C. - OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.p.A.

Sede in Buttrio (UD) - via Nazionale n. 41

Capitale sociale Euro 81.304.566 i.v.

Numero iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Udine e codice fiscale: 00167460302

www.danieli.com

PRESS RELEASE

EXTRAORDINARY SAVINGS SHAREHOLDERS MEETING ON 28.10.2020 (SINGLE

CONVOCATION NOTICE)

PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTATION

We inform that on September 25, 2020 we published the Italian version of the explanatory report "Compulsory conversion of savings shares into ordinary shares. Resolutions pertaining thereto and resulting therefrom", which now is also available in English version at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website www.danieli.com- Investors section, as well as at the authorized storage mechanism SDIR & STORAGE www.emarketstorage.comand with the additional methods provided for by current legislation.

Buttrio, September 28, 2020

CONTATTI SOCIETARI:

Investor relations:

investors@danieli.it

Resp. Dott. Alessandro Brussi (tel. 0432 1958763)

Ufficio Affari Societari:

dott.ssa Anna Poiani (tel. 0432 1958380)

a.poiani@danieli.it

Sito Internet della Società :

www.danieli.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 19:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
03:05pDANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Press release related to the documents fo..
PU
03:05pDANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Press release related to the documents fo..
PU
12:10pDANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Wirerod line upgrade at Scaw Metals Group..
PU
09/25DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : HBIS Group and Danieli sign strategic par..
PU
09/24DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Press release dated 24.9.2020
PU
09/24DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Press release related to Compulsory Conve..
PU
09/15DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Technological ladle turret upgrading
PU
09/08DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : New meltshop and bloom caster for OMK
PU
09/02DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : OMK contracts Danieli for new 2.5-Mtpy di..
PU
08/19DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Remote factory-acceptance test for Nucor ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 812 M 3 279 M 3 279 M
Net income 2020 66,2 M 77,2 M 77,2 M
Net cash 2020 929 M 1 083 M 1 083 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
Yield 2020 0,77%
Capitalization 882 M 1 028 M 1 029 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,02x
EV / Sales 2021 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 9 378
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 14,84 €
Last Close Price 13,34 €
Spread / Highest target 54,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gianpietro Benedetti Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Trivillin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giacomo Mareschi Danieli Director
Carla de Colle Vice Chairman & Chairman-Steelmaking
Alessandro Brussi Director, Head-Administration & Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.-18.56%957
ATLAS COPCO AB12.21%53 583
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.39%41 687
FANUC CORPORATION-0.71%36 464
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-2.84%25 710
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-3.51%25 538
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group