Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Press release related to the documents for the Saving Shareholders' Meeting dated 28.10.2020

DANIELI & C. - OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.p.A.

Sede in Buttrio (UD) - via Nazionale n. 41

Capitale sociale Euro 81.304.566 i.v.

Numero iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Udine e codice fiscale: 00167460302

www.danieli.com

PRESS RELEASE

EXTRAORDINARY SAVINGS SHAREHOLDERS MEETING ON 28.10.2020 (SINGLE

CONVOCATION NOTICE)

PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTATION

We inform that on September 25, 2020 we published the Italian version of the explanatory report "Compulsory conversion of savings shares into ordinary shares. Resolutions pertaining thereto and resulting therefrom", which now is also available in English version at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website www.danieli.com- Investors section, as well as at the authorized storage mechanism SDIR & STORAGE www.emarketstorage.comand with the additional methods provided for by current legislation.

Buttrio, September 28, 2020