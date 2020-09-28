Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Press release related to the documents for the Saving Shareholders' Meeting dated 28.10.2020

DANIELI & C. - OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.p.A.
Sede in Buttrio (UD) - via Nazionale n. 41
Capitale sociale Euro 81.304.566 i.v.
Numero iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Udine e codice fiscale: 00167460302
www.danieli.com
PRESS RELEASE
EXTRAORDINARY SAVINGS SHAREHOLDERS MEETING ON 28.10.2020 (SINGLE
CONVOCATION NOTICE)
PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTATION
We inform that on September 25, 2020 we published the Italian version of the explanatory report "Compulsory conversion of savings shares into ordinary shares. Resolutions pertaining thereto and resulting therefrom", which now is also available in English version at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website www.danieli.com- Investors section, as well as at the authorized storage mechanism SDIR & STORAGE www.emarketstorage.comand with the additional methods provided for by current legislation.
Buttrio, September 28, 2020
|
CONTATTI SOCIETARI:
|
|
Investor relations:
|
investors@danieli.it
|
Resp. Dott. Alessandro Brussi (tel. 0432 1958763)
|
|
Ufficio Affari Societari:
|
|
dott.ssa Anna Poiani (tel. 0432 1958380)
|
a.poiani@danieli.it
|
Sito Internet della Società :
|
www.danieli.com
