    DAN   IT0000076502

DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.

(DAN)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-07-22 am EDT
19.14 EUR   -0.52%
07/15DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P A : Caster revamping for Suez Steel
PU
07/12DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P A : LIBERTY Ostrava to rely on Danieli green technology for its transition towards carbon neutrality
PU
07/08LIBERTY Signs Contract with Danieli, for the Delivery of Two Hybrid Electric Arc Furnaces At Centre of Ostrava's GREENSTEEL Transformation Plan
CI
Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Second Energiron® DRI plant in China

07/22/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
News & events

In this section you will find all the latest news of the Danieli Group.

1 / 584
new orders 2022, 22nd July
Second Energiron® DRI plant in China

Baosteel selects Energiron® ZR technology for its new 1 Mtpy project

Leading China's steel producer Baosteel Zhanjiang Iron & Steel entrusted Energiron® alliance (Tenova and Danieli) for its new direct reduction plant to be installed Zhanjiang Economic and Technological Zone, in the Guangdong Province, China.

Featuring Energiron® ZR -Zero Reformer technology it will produce 1 Mpty of quality DRI by using natural gas, coke-oven gas, and hydrogen up to 100%.

Baosteel Zhanjiang will be the largest hydrogen-based DR plant in China and in the world, capable to lower carbon dioxide emissions thanks to the extensive use of hydrogen and the intrinsic capacity of Energiron® DRI plants to capture the CO2 generated by the reduction process.

The DRI produced by Baosteel Zhanjiang will satisfy the need of virgin DRI of the group.

The startup of the innovative plant is scheduled by beginning 2024.

Baosteel Zhanjiang order follows the one received from HBIS for the first DRI plant in China, awarded to Energiron® alliance in 2020.

All Energiron® DRI plants are hydrogen-ready by design and can start using hydrogen as reduction gas without equipment modifications.

DRI pellets processed by Energiron® plants allow up to 96% metallization and variable carbon-content ranging from 0.5% with extensive use of hydrogen, and up 4.5% using 100% natural gas.

Energiron® is the DRI technology jointly developed by Tenova and Danieli.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 16:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
