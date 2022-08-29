Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAN   IT0000076502

DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.

(DAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:53 2022-08-29 am EDT
18.19 EUR   -0.60%
05:41aDANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P A : Tata Steel chooses Energiron DRI technology to take a major step into green steel production
PU
08/25CHINESE STEELMAKERS GO FOR DANIELI ZEROBUCKET EAF TECHNOLOGY : eight new units ordered
PU
08/12DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P A : New 1.6-Mtpy slab caster for Eastern Steel, Malaysia
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Tata Steel chooses Energiron DRI technology to take a major step into green steel production

08/29/2022 | 05:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News & events

In this section you will find all the latest news of the Danieli Group. Selecting the categories below, you can see News, Records, Start-ups, New Orders.

1 / 591
new orders 2022, 29th August
Tata Steel chooses Energiron DRI technology to take a major step into green steel production

Technology transition from BF will drastically reduce CO2 emissions

Tata Steel Netherlands selected Danieli as technological partner for the Heracless (Hydrogen-Era-Carbon-Less) project, aiming to transition the integrated steel mill in IJmuiden from the current BF-technology to a green hydrogen-based steel production, to pursue a sustainable future.

Tata Steel Netherlands awarded Energiron Alliance (Tenova+Danieli) a contract to perform the design of the future Energiron direct reduction plants in Ijmuiden.

All Energiron® DRI plants are hydrogen-ready by design and can start using hydrogen as reduction gas without equipment modifications.

DRI pellets processed by Energiron® plants allow up to 96% metallization and variable carbon-content ranging from 0.5% with extensive use of hydrogen, and up 4.5% using 100% natural gas.

Thanks to the Energiron DRI technology, Tata Steel Netherlands will be able to use hydrogen in a simple and effective way, producing high-quality green steel in a clean environment.

Energiron® is the DRI technology jointly developed by Tenova and Danieli.

From Tata Steel official announcement released on August 29.

Climate neutral before 2045

"We recently made agreements about our future with two ministries and the province of North Holland. In doing so, we have indicated we want to be CO2 neutral before 2045 and to emit between 35 and 40% less CO2 before 2030. This will largely be achieved via the hydrogen route. We are replacing the blast furnaces with modern technology that uses hydrogen or gas instead of coal", explains Hans van den Berg, CEO of Tata Steel Nederland.

A unique operation on the Tata Steel site

"What we do is a complicated and unique operation," explains Annemarie Manger, sustainability director. "The new plants will be built on our site while all the current plants will remain in operation until the new installations are up and running. That means very good and intensive cooperation between all parties and our people. The collaboration with McDermott, Danieli and Hatch is the start of the basic engineering to be able to flesh out our plans more specifically."

Share this link

Disclaimer

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 09:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
05:41aDANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Tata Steel chooses Energiron DRI technology to take..
PU
08/25CHINESE STEELMAKERS GO FOR DANIELI Z : eight new units ordered
PU
08/12DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : New 1.6-Mtpy slab caster for Eastern Steel, Malaysi..
PU
07/29DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Another Danieli Q-One digital power feeder in Europ..
PU
07/26DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : First coil produced by Danieli QSP®-Quality Strip P..
PU
07/22DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Second Energiron® DRI plant in China
PU
07/15DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Caster revamping for Suez Steel
PU
07/12DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : LIBERTY Ostrava to rely on Danieli green technology..
PU
07/08LIBERTY Signs Contract with Danieli, for the Delivery of Two Hybrid Electric Arc Furnac..
CI
06/29DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : New spooler line and a light-section mill in Poland
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 136 M 3 135 M 3 135 M
Net income 2022 129 M 129 M 129 M
Net cash 2022 1 051 M 1 051 M 1 051 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 1,39%
Capitalization 1 150 M 1 149 M 1 149 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 8 745
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 18,30 €
Average target price 26,83 €
Spread / Average Target 46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giacomo Mareschi Danieli Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Brussi Director
Gianpietro Benedetti Chairman
Rolando Paolone Group Chief Technology Officer
Chiara Mio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.-32.35%1 149
ATLAS COPCO AB-28.73%49 301
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-13.18%35 465
FANUC CORPORATION-4.66%32 402
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-36.37%23 091
FORTIVE CORPORATION-15.14%23 022