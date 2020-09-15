Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Technological ladle turret upgrading

Danieli Service has completed the replacement of the ladle turret and foundation with a new turret for the special steel bloom caster #2, supplied by Danieli in 1998.

With the new ladle turret, the maximum casting volume has been increased from 150 to 176 tons in order to match an increased capacity for tapped steel.

The upgrade features a new concept and arms design which facilitate the maintenance operations, particularly regarding the lifting cylinders.

The project was executed on turnkey bases in just seven months, from contract signature to commissioning.

With the new turret ABS will improve production cycles, operational and production costs, confirming the value of small revamping projects.