Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A.    DAN   IT0000076502

DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.

(DAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Technological ladle turret upgrading

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 10:40am EDT

Danieli Service has completed the replacement of the ladle turret and foundation with a new turret for the special steel bloom caster #2, supplied by Danieli in 1998.

With the new ladle turret, the maximum casting volume has been increased from 150 to 176 tons in order to match an increased capacity for tapped steel.

The upgrade features a new concept and arms design which facilitate the maintenance operations, particularly regarding the lifting cylinders.

The project was executed on turnkey bases in just seven months, from contract signature to commissioning.

With the new turret ABS will improve production cycles, operational and production costs, confirming the value of small revamping projects.

Disclaimer

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 14:39:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
10:40aDANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Technological ladle turret upgrading
PU
09/08DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : New meltshop and bloom caster for OMK
PU
09/02DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : OMK contracts Danieli for new 2.5-Mtpy di..
PU
08/19DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Remote factory-acceptance test for Nucor ..
PU
08/14DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : CMC orders its third MIDA ECR® minimill f..
PU
08/05DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : spooler line in operation at Nucor Steel ..
PU
07/30DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Henan Jiyuan I&S orders Danieli EWR to up..
PU
07/28DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : New order for cold-finishing services for..
PU
07/20DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Corus gas-cleaning systems revamp at AM K..
PU
07/17DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : High-technology solutions and quality man..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 801 M 3 331 M 3 331 M
Net income 2020 52,5 M 62,5 M 62,5 M
Net cash 2020 901 M 1 071 M 1 071 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
Yield 2020 0,82%
Capitalization 765 M 909 M 910 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,05x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,04x
Nbr of Employees 9 378
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 13,64 €
Last Close Price 12,64 €
Spread / Highest target 46,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gianpietro Benedetti Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Trivillin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giacomo Mareschi Danieli Director
Carla de Colle Vice Chairman & Chairman-Steelmaking
Alessandro Brussi Director, Head-Administration & Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.-22.83%909
ATLAS COPCO AB9.66%54 538
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.87%41 493
FANUC CORPORATION3.27%38 116
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION1.61%27 183
SANDVIK AB0.19%26 201
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group