Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAN   IT0000076502

DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.

(DAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Thyssenkrupp relies on Danieli for new slab storage yard at Duisburg

03/25/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

thyssenkrupp Steel has chosen Danieli to develop and implement a digital system for slab storage and management at Duisburg-Bruckhausen, Germany.

The fully automatic slab-storage yard package will ensure intelligent logistical control with real-time synchronization for approximately 1.7 Mtpy of slabs, some of which will come directly from a new continuous caster in the new hot-strip mill #4, or from new walking-beam furnaces.

The new warehouse management system will be installed for real-time calculation of slab distribution from different sources and to optimize all crane movements. Danieli will supply four fully automatic slab cranes and undertake the construction and installation of the complete structural steelwork.

In addition to optimizing use of the 19,200 m² slab-storage yard, the new system will increase operational reliability, as no staff will be needed on the ground.

Also, Danieli will supply two, 2,000-t capacity holding furnaces to maintain slab temperatures before dispatch to the new WB furnaces.

Installation will take place in two phases: In the first phase, four cranes and crane runways will be commissioned by the end of 2022/beginning of 2023. In the second phase, the entire slab-storage yard including two holding furnaces will be commissioned by mid-2023.

Disclaimer

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 16:56:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
12:57pDANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Thyssenkrupp relies on Danieli for new slab storage..
PU
03/23DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Leading USA producer Nucor Corporation awards Danie..
PU
03/22SCRAP PROCESSING : a profitable, ecological deal
PU
03/19DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : rail head hardening system for ArcelorMittal Poland
PU
03/10DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Press release dated 10.03.2021 related to the conso..
PU
03/10DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Press release dated 10.03.2022 related to the conso..
PU
03/10Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ende..
CI
02/25DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : presses selected to extrude products for demanding ..
PU
02/24DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : New process control system and HMI virtualization f..
PU
02/22DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : New-design Danieli billet welder in operation at Fe..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 136 M 3 450 M 3 450 M
Net income 2022 129 M 142 M 142 M
Net cash 2022 1 051 M 1 157 M 1 157 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 1,31%
Capitalization 1 249 M 1 374 M 1 374 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,06x
EV / Sales 2023 0,03x
Nbr of Employees 8 745
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 19,48 €
Average target price 26,83 €
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giacomo Mareschi Danieli Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Brussi Director
Gianpietro Benedetti Chairman
Rolando Paolone Group Chief Technology Officer
Chiara Mio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.-27.99%1 374
ATLAS COPCO AB-17.96%63 888
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-9.11%37 148
FANUC CORPORATION-10.17%34 387
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-16.24%30 484
SANDVIK AB-15.76%28 378