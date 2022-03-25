Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Thyssenkrupp relies on Danieli for new slab storage yard at Duisburg

thyssenkrupp Steel has chosen Danieli to develop and implement a digital system for slab storage and management at Duisburg-Bruckhausen, Germany.

The fully automatic slab-storage yard package will ensure intelligent logistical control with real-time synchronization for approximately 1.7 Mtpy of slabs, some of which will come directly from a new continuous caster in the new hot-strip mill #4, or from new walking-beam furnaces.

The new warehouse management system will be installed for real-time calculation of slab distribution from different sources and to optimize all crane movements. Danieli will supply four fully automatic slab cranes and undertake the construction and installation of the complete structural steelwork.

In addition to optimizing use of the 19,200 m² slab-storage yard, the new system will increase operational reliability, as no staff will be needed on the ground.

Also, Danieli will supply two, 2,000-t capacity holding furnaces to maintain slab temperatures before dispatch to the new WB furnaces.

Installation will take place in two phases: In the first phase, four cranes and crane runways will be commissioned by the end of 2022/beginning of 2023. In the second phase, the entire slab-storage yard including two holding furnaces will be commissioned by mid-2023.