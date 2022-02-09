Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Yukun I&S contracts Danieli for 9.7-Mtpy long products project

Private Chinese steelmaker Yukun I&S, based in Yuxi, Yunnan province, selected Danieli casting and rolling technology for the relocation project to Eshan county.

The Danieli supply will consist of the technological equipment for four, 7-strand high-speed casting machines (28 casting strands) and seven rolling mills arranged in three nearby bays (totaling 167 rolling mill stands, including spares).

All these new casters will produce 165-mm quality billets with liquid steel supplied by Yukun ironmaking plants, and provide the new rolling mills with hot billets for hot-charge practice. This will minimize reheating energy consumption and rolling power absorption, resulting in up to 12% OpEx savings. Each of the new Yukun mills will make use of horizontal and vertical SHS stands.

The first caster will feed three wirerod lines with the capacity to produce 0.8 Mtpy of deformed and plain rounds (5.5-16-mm-dia) per line. These mills will feature 6-pass pre-finishing blocks and 4-pass multi-drive finishing blocks, and laying heads equipped with oil-film bearing rotors to reduce vibration and noise, ensuring improved wirerod patterns and pipe lifetime. Rolling speed 110 m/sec.

The second and third casters will deliver billets to the two bar lines capable to produce up to 2.3 Mpty of rebar (18-40-mm-dia) each line. A multi-strand slit-rolling system will be deployed for diameters up to 28 mm; and a single-strand solution will handle the remaining measures. Each line will include two 2-pass finishing blocks.

The fourth caster will serve two HTC high-speed bar lines to produce 12-to-20-mm-dia. rebar. One rolling mill will produce 1.7 Mtpy in a multi-strand slit-rolling configuration, whilst a second rolling mill will produce 1 Mtpy of rebar in single line configuration.

Both lines will operate 4-pass pre-finishing blocks and two 2-pass multi-drive finishing blocks.

Rolling speed 45 m/sec.

All the Yukun mills will deliver Danieli UFG (Ultra-Fine Grain)-processed products, ideal for reliable construction applications.

Plant start-up is expected by 2023.