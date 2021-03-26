Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Furnace Upgrade Reduces Fuel Consumption at El Masria Steel, Egypt

A reheating furnace upgrade completed at El Masria Steel - part of Garhy Steel Group, near Cairo, Egypt, included a new combustion system, featuring field instrumentation, a new recuperator (energy recovery form waste gases) and a new automation system.

All existing burners for the preheating, heating and soaking zones were replaced with Daniel's original MAB -Multi Air Staging Burners, providing additional thermal capacity to achieve the target furnace productivity and operational flexibility.

The target of 25% fuel consumption saving was not only achieved but improved by a further 20%, resulting in both financial benefits -operational expenditure- and environmental impact -reduced CO2 emissions.

The outstanding performance led to an extremely quick final acceptance for the project.