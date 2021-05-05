Log in
    DAN   IT0000076502

DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.

(DAN)
  Report
Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Metalloinvest selects Danieli to build new electric arc furnace and ladle furnace at OEMK

05/05/2021 | 12:47pm EDT
Russian Metalloinvest selected Danieli to supply a new electric arc furnace (EAF #5) and a new Ladle Furnace (LF #4) to be installed at the Alexey Ugarov OEMK plant in Stary Oskol, in southwest Russia, to produce quality steel grades, including SBQ (special bar quality) steel for the automotive and bearing industries.

EAF #5 will operate with up to 100% DRI in the burden, delivering 1.2 Mtpy of liquid steel to be refined in the new ladle furnace.
The practice of liquid steel hot heel will improve the quality of steel as well reduce the specific energy and furnace electrode consumption.

Nazim Efendiev, CEO of Management Company Metalloinvest, commented: 'Today we have made another important step in implementing Metalloinvest's Qualitative Change Strategy. A more productive and economical furnace and the new integrated steel processing unit will help to reduce production costs.'

Technically, the new furnace will feature a wide set of Danieli technological packages, such as Thor 3K automatic door, Q-Sand charging system, robotic sampling manipulator and advanced Danieli Automation controls for increased productivity. The order also includes a new EAF primary dedusting line with a quenching tower, and an EAF charging crane as well.

EAF #5 is scheduled to be commissioned in 2023 and LF #4 in 2024.

About Metalloinvest

Metalloinvest (www.metalloinvest.com) is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers.

Disclaimer

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 16:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
