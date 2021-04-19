Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : New Danieli MH roller guides for Gerdau Ouro Branco, Brazil

Gerdau selected Danieli Service Brazil to supply intelligent roller guides for its wirerod mill in Ouro Branco, Brazil - the largest Gerdau steelmaking operation, producing a variety of low-, medium-, high- carbon long products.

The new roller guides were installed in the last passes of the sizing block, where high-speed operation requires perfect product guiding and stability.

The supplied SRW roller 'light guides' provide excellent performance (improved stability of the wirerod process, improved product quality, extended lifetime of the rollers) and at same time contribute to improved operator's safety during maintenance thanks to a 40% lower weight.

Danieli MH roller guides are 'intelligent-ready', which means that specifically designed sensors can be easily installed and integrated in the 4.0 plant automation control system to monitor and predict performances.

The supply included the 'Smart Eye' digital camera-based setting system for precise setting and alignment of the roller guides, supporting operators in the configuration and fine-tuning of the guides in the workshop and in the mill.

Danieli MH intelligent roller guides can process any diameter ranging from size 5.5 to 21.5 mm.