Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Order for blast furnace relining from MMK Magnitogorsk

Russian steel producer Magnitogorsky Metallurgichesky Kombinat (MMK) has selected Danieli Corus for the reline of blast furnace #9 at its Magnitogorsk integrated steel works.

During this project, the furnace will be equipped with the 'Hoogovens' cooling and lining design based on copper plate coolers and high-conductivity graphite refractory materials.

MMK has operated its blast furnace #1 using this same technology since 2017, when it was installed under a contract with Danieli Corus. With this project, blast furnace #9 also will rely on the only technology with a campaign life capability of over 30 years, proven in multiple installations.

Project completion is planned by early 2020.