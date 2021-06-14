Log in
    DAN   IT0000076502

DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.

(DAN)
Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Order for blast furnace relining from MMK Magnitogorsk

06/14/2021 | 12:36pm EDT
Russian steel producer Magnitogorsky Metallurgichesky Kombinat (MMK) has selected Danieli Corus for the reline of blast furnace #9 at its Magnitogorsk integrated steel works.

During this project, the furnace will be equipped with the 'Hoogovens' cooling and lining design based on copper plate coolers and high-conductivity graphite refractory materials.

MMK has operated its blast furnace #1 using this same technology since 2017, when it was installed under a contract with Danieli Corus. With this project, blast furnace #9 also will rely on the only technology with a campaign life capability of over 30 years, proven in multiple installations.

Project completion is planned by early 2020.

Disclaimer

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 16:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 966 M 3 596 M 3 596 M
Net income 2021 66,9 M 81,1 M 81,1 M
Net cash 2021 836 M 1 013 M 1 013 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,2x
Yield 2021 0,69%
Capitalization 1 409 M 1 708 M 1 708 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,19x
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 8 779
Free-Float 55,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Giacomo Mareschi Danieli Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Brussi Vice Chairman & Group Chief Financial Officer
Gianpietro Benedetti Chairman
Rolando Paolone Group Chief Technology Officer
Chiara Mio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.58.90%1 704
ATLAS COPCO AB21.59%71 397
FANUC CORPORATION3.39%45 815
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION10.86%38 972
SANDVIK AB11.43%33 801
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED27.22%33 241