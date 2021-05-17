Log in
    DAN   IT0000076502

DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.

(DAN)
Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Usiminas selects Danieli Corus for new 180-t converter

05/17/2021
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (Usiminas) has awarded the contract for the replacement of BOF Converter #5 of BOF Shop #2 at their 4.8 Mtpy Ipatinga integrated steelworks to Danieli Corus. This contract is a repeat order after the contract for the replacement of BOF converter #4 in 2018 and marks the eleventh converter revamp project for Danieli Corus since 2014.

The new 180-t converter will be equipped with the Danieli-patented suspension system based on a vertical Lamella arrangement, in combination with horizontal Daniella elements, an air-cooling system for the barrel part of the vessel, and water-based cooling for the vessel's top cone.

A Q-Temp 2.0 temperature monitoring system and EIC/automation packages will also be installed as part of this revamp project.

The first heat with the new converter is scheduled for 2023.

Disclaimer

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2021 16:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
