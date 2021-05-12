Log in
    DAN   IT0000076502

DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.

(DAN)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryPress ReleasesOfficial Publications

Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : to supply new high-productivity drawing lines

05/12/2021 | 01:10pm EDT
European steelmaker awarded Danieli an order for two complete drawing lines for the production of steel profiles.

The new installation will consist of a fully automated, high-productivity chain-track drawing line capable of drawing a wide range of profiles, reaching a drawing speed up to 200 m/min, and an innovative, cam-type drawing line for large-diameter products.

The patented, Danieli chain-track drawing unit ensures top surface-quality of the processed stock, high cut-to-length accuracy (up to 60% more precise compared with a standard cam-type), and fast set-up and change-over for product change (product range change up to 40% faster; bar diameter change up to 75% faster).

The high-efficiency Danieli solutions featuring advanced automation equipment and process control integrated into a user-friendly interface will allow Kroman Çelik to benefit from up to 15% savings in energy consumption and full line set-up times.

All the noble equipment will be manufactured in Danieli workshops at Buttrio, Italy.

Since 1960 Danieli has supplied 288 drawing lines (coil-to-bar and bar-to-bar), for ferrous and nonferrous materials.

Disclaimer

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 17:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 966 M 3 583 M 3 583 M
Net income 2021 66,9 M 80,8 M 80,8 M
Net cash 2021 836 M 1 009 M 1 009 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,5x
Yield 2021 0,73%
Capitalization 1 308 M 1 592 M 1 581 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 8 779
Free-Float 55,8%
Technical analysis trends DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 21,50 €
Last Close Price 21,40 €
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Giacomo Mareschi Danieli Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Brussi Vice Chairman & Group Chief Financial Officer
Gianpietro Benedetti Chairman
Rolando Paolone Group Chief Technology Officer
Chiara Mio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.48.82%1 592
ATLAS COPCO AB21.06%71 215
FANUC CORPORATION0.65%45 137
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION16.12%40 355
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.21.91%35 156
SANDVIK AB14.16%34 578