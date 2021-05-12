Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : to supply new high-productivity drawing lines

European steelmaker awarded Danieli an order for two complete drawing lines for the production of steel profiles.

The new installation will consist of a fully automated, high-productivity chain-track drawing line capable of drawing a wide range of profiles, reaching a drawing speed up to 200 m/min, and an innovative, cam-type drawing line for large-diameter products.

The patented, Danieli chain-track drawing unit ensures top surface-quality of the processed stock, high cut-to-length accuracy (up to 60% more precise compared with a standard cam-type), and fast set-up and change-over for product change (product range change up to 40% faster; bar diameter change up to 75% faster).

The high-efficiency Danieli solutions featuring advanced automation equipment and process control integrated into a user-friendly interface will allow Kroman Çelik to benefit from up to 15% savings in energy consumption and full line set-up times.

All the noble equipment will be manufactured in Danieli workshops at Buttrio, Italy.

Since 1960 Danieli has supplied 288 drawing lines (coil-to-bar and bar-to-bar), for ferrous and nonferrous materials.