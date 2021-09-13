Log in
    DAN   IT0000076502

DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.

(DAN)
  Report
Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : to supply new, patented pinon/rack drawing bench for ATR, Italy

09/13/2021 | 11:32am EDT
ATR - Acciai Trafilati Rettificati awarded Danieli an order for a new pinion/rack drawing bench to produce stainless and carbon steel profiles.

The 100-t pulling force drawing bench will process round, square and hexagonal solid bars and will be installed at ATR facilities in Orsenigo, Italy.

The patented solution grants optimum quality surface and unparalleled efficiency along with precision process control.

Furthermore, the new design will ensure a drastic reduction of noise pressure (up to - 50dB) and low and optimized power consumption (up to -30%).

All the equipment will be manufactured at Danieli workshops in Buttrio, Italy.

This order follows the successful commissioning and startup of the first pinion/rack drawing bench for tubes at another European drawer.

Since 1960 Danieli has supplied 288 drawing lines (coil-to-bar and bar-to-bar) for ferrous and nonferrous materials.

Disclaimer

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 15:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
