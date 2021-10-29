Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAN   IT0000076502

DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.

(DAN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 10/29 11:37:40 am
29.1 EUR   +1.93%
12:42pDANIELI SERVICE CONDITION MONITORING : low-cost, high-value upgrades
PU
12:22p135.4 M/S : Danieli wirerod mills break rolling speed records
PU
10/28Development of decarbonisation technologies
PU
Danieli Service condition monitoring: low-cost, high-value upgrades

10/29/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
Installed on single, 4-pass finishing block, a new bearing monitoring system is improving performances at the Dongkuk Pohang spooler line.

By monitoring the bearing condition, it is possible to detect bearing failure before it happens, thus preventing cobbles and material defects caused by roller blockages.

This also enables early maintenance planning and scheduling for efficient production. Danieli bearing-monitoring technology allows maximizing the usage of the bearings by receiving the exact information about their condition and lifetime, therefore minimizing bearings scrap.

With a short return of investment, the acquisition of this technology contributes to increased production, improved maintenance and profitability over the years.

Predicting plant stoppages and recording working condition is one of the easiest methods to increase the plant performances, considering also the reduction of operation expanses (OpEx).

This solution can be applied to any fast-finishing block, on Danieli-supplied blocks like at Dongkuk and on those of other manufacturers.

Disclaimer

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 16:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 3 199 M 3 697 M 3 697 M
Net income 2022 147 M 170 M 170 M
Net cash 2022 1 065 M 1 230 M 1 230 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 0,91%
Capitalization 1 744 M 2 037 M 2 015 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 8 630
Free-Float 56,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 28,55 €
Average target price 31,48 €
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giacomo Mareschi Danieli Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Brussi Vice Chairman & Group Chief Financial Officer
Gianpietro Benedetti Chairman
Rolando Paolone Group Chief Technology Officer
Chiara Mio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.98.54%2 037
ATLAS COPCO AB30.94%74 777
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION9.39%38 470
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED45.21%37 871
FANUC CORPORATION-12.26%37 675
SANDVIK AB8.30%32 011