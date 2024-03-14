ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India has chosen Danieli technology for the supply of a new water-treatment plant to be installed at Hazira plant, west of India.

The new water-treatment plant will serve a 5.5-Mtpy hot-strip mill with total cooling-water circuit flow rate of around 60,000 cubic meters per hour, the largest among Danieli installations.

The installation will be characterized by proven, patented DanFilters™, which ensure deep-water filtration at high processing rates.

A tailor-made plant design was developed for maximum space optimization, matching the footprint made available by the customer.

The water-treatment plant will operate with a Danieli Automation control system.

The new water-treatment plant will be entirely designed, manufactured and put in operation by Danieli India within January 2026.

Danieli has supplied over 255 water-treatment plants for DRI, minimills, meltshops, casting and rolling plants producing long and flat products.