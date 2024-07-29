Turkish steel producer Borcelik, a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Borusan Holding, selected Danieli technology for its new cold-mill complex to be installed in Gemlik region, the city of Bursa, in Turkiye.

The new pickling line coupled to cold rolling mill - PLTCM - will process 1.6 Mtpy, with future expansion to 2.0 Mtpy, of incoming hot-rolled strip 1.80 to 6.00 mm thick, up to 1895 mm wide, into 0.3 to 3.00 mm thick cold-rolled strip for both automotive and construction products which will be made available also galvanized.

The pickling line will be characterized by the patented Turboflo® technology, for highly efficient scale removal and high and adjustable turbulence on both strip surfaces, at speeds up to 250 m/min.

Coupled with the pickling line, the four-stand (province with fifth stand for future 2.0Mtpy) tandem cold mill featuring Danieli original, 6-Hi Optimized Shaped Roll Technology (OSRT) will ensure optimal strip flatness, thickness control and performance stability at speeds up to 1250 m/min.

The new continuous galvanizing and annealing line - CGAL - (the first CGL+CAL combi line in Turkiye) will have a capacity of 500ktpy and it will apply optimal zinc coating thanks to the Danieli Kohler X-Jet air-wiping system which ensures quality, coating weight control and the best uniformity (down to GI coating of 40 g/m2 per side at a process speed 180 mpm).

Danieli Automation will provide advanced process control systems to supervise operations, running the lines in automatic mode, guaranteeing quality and production consistency.

Line startups are scheduled by August 2026 for the CGAL followed and by October 2026 for the PLTCM plant.

Danieli PLCTM plant has been finally recognized by the market as proven and valuable technology, considering that Danieli has been awarded by more than two thirds of the new PLTCM ordered in the last five years.