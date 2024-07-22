Again, Cogne Acciai Speciali contracted Danieli Service for a modernization project at its works in Aosta, Italy.

This intervention will focus on the revamping of cooling chamber of the continuous casting machine for special steel blooms.

The target of this modernization is to improve machine efficiency and ease maintenance activities.

The intervention will include a new, stainless steel cooling chamber to be placed in the mobile curved zone, to cover the wet zone affected by secondary sprays. This design will significantly reduce the volume of saturated air to be aspirated, leading to substantial electricity savings for the fans and a notable reduction in maintenance time.

The new chamber will be pre-assembled at the Danieli workshops, thus installed in a short time.

A new, central structure will support all the fixed curved sections of the caster, including: a series of new roller modules; new hoods, designed for heat containment and ease of operation and maintenance; new extraction guides for all operational stirrers across various casting lines.

Since all mechanical components will be located outside the wet zone of the chamber, their operational and maintenance management will be simpler, more effective, and with an extended lifespan.

Furthermore, the support structure of the oscillating benches will be optimized to increase oscillation performance.

The upgrade will be implemented during a four-week summer shutdown.