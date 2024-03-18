Consistent productivity and excellent quality for jumbo blooms were achieved from the start-up of the Danieli bloom caster at Jianlong Works, and these have been confirmed after one year of operation.

Jianlong Special Steel has been producing top-quality blooms up to 1200-mm-dia for forging grades used in heavy-duty applications, such gears and flanges for windmill power generation in China, and for export overseas.

The three-strand conticaster at Jianlong delivers round blooms from 700 to 1200 mm dia. The machine is an 18-m main radius curved caster, equipped with high-load twin withdrawal and straightening modules, and Q-Dual Temperature Control system - QDTC for best internal and surface quality in any casting condition.

The best central porosity and carbon segregation results for alloyed/unalloyed carbon steel grades are ensured by extensive use of Danieli Rotelec electromagnetic stirring systems.

The combined application of a liquid-pool control solidification model, a wide battery of high-force withdrawal and straightening modules, and dynamic final stirrer system, guarantees smooth product unbending, maximizing the results for surface quality in any casting condition.

Chengde Jianlong is the third Danieli jumbo round curved caster producing 1200-mm-dia blooms in China.

Jumbo round sections with diameters over 800 mm are widely used in the renewable energy sector, to produce wind-turbine towers, gearboxes, shaft bearings, yaw drives, and bearings. Continuous casting allows such production at the most competitive cost, with high product quality through a reliable and highly automated -repeatable- process.