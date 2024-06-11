Hosted at the new DigiMet building of Danieli Automation, the flat-product technology session started with the presentation of the Danieli MultiPlate® technology that enables flexible production of added-value plates at Nucor Steel Brandenburg, in Kentucky. Just one facility featuring two heavy-duty stands, in-line quenching and multipurpose leveler for producing 1.2 Mshtpy, wide, heavy plates and light discrete or coiled plates with yield strengths up to 1800 MPa. This is the new benchmark in plate production.

Allowing three rolling modes in one line, QSP-DUE® - Danieli Universal Endless plants for Quality Strip Production guarantee unprecedented flexibility and efficiency for on-demand slab casting-rolling of 0.7- to 25.4-mm strip from commodity grades to advanced high-strength steels, including automotive-exposed strip. The mill rolls quality, medium-thick slabs produced by technology-advanced, patented DySenCaster, with productivities up to 2.1 Mtpy on a single strand. Real-time and under-load adjust-ments in strip width and thickness, in a split-design rolling mill (3+5 stands), featuring induction heat-ers, enables thermo-mechanical rolling and ultra-thin gauges.

QSP-DUE plants Shougang Jingtang and Yukun, and the Nucor Steel West Virginia project that is un-der execution, were showcased.

The Yukun QSP-DUE plant, currently under hot-commissioning stage with first cast and first coil made in April 2024, is targeted to reach a new world production record of 4.6-Mtpy HRC.

An enhanced strip production concept with Danieli inductive heating technology ensuring conventional hot-strip mills to answer the market demand for tight tolerances and uniform properties of ultra-thin gauge, high-quality and premium grades, also was announced: Quali-HSM.

Inductive heating modules are strategically positioned within the finishing mill to balance energy effi-ciency and process uniformity. In this configuration, the typical 7-stand finishing mill is divided into a 2+5 arrangement. This minimizes the footprint compared to an alternative placement of IH modules ahead of the finishing mill requiring additional installed power to achieve the same end-of-rolling tem-perature.

The Danieli fully electric tunnel furnace design combines induction and electric-resistance heating for emission reduction. This, along with dry rolls and proprietary technologies to duly manage the atmos-phere inside the furnace chamber with consequent control and reduction of scale formation, allows top final quality and HRC production competitiveness.

In-line scale and H2 measurement sensors based on LIBS (Laser Induced Breakdown Spectrosco-py) technology, and automatic strip inspection systems are now installed on pickling lines. Final over-pickling of the strip in case of high temperature of the acid bath, low steel strip rate, high acid concen-tration, and liquid turbulence is identified, and an automatic strip inspection system confirms the effi-ciency of the pickling process detecting possible traces of scale still present on the strip surface.

Advanced strip-lubrication strategies in cold rolling were introduced. An exceptional precision in lubri-cation control is achieved through an innovative model and a specialized algorithm for closed-loop control, setting a new standard in lubrication management. Among the benefits are a marked de-crease in the force needed for rolling, notable energy conservation, and more flexible production scheduling.

DES™ Danieli Electromagnetic Stabilizer reduces production costs while improving product quality in high-speed, light zinc coatings on thin steel strip. Ideally installed on the X-Jet air knife -but also avail-able for retrofitting- DES reduces strip vibration and flattens transverse shape, maintaining a fixed pass line, as the air-knife operates closer to the strip and/or with lower pressure. DES corrective ac-tions lead to a uniform distance between nozzle and surface, along the full width of the strip.

Danieli Centro Combustion full electrical furnaces for galvanizing and annealing adopt a combination of inductor modules as the first strip heating source, and a furnace section fully equipped with radiant tubes heated by electrical resistance for final strip heating.

A tailor-made furnace design leads to successful matching of all multiple outcomes, taking care of specific energy consumption through on-line control of the heating power distribution in function of thermal cycle, steel grade, furnace operating condition and production transition, also considering en-ergy costs.

Results from energy-saving, high-quality pre-painted strip processing and digital printing were pre-sented. Digital printing technology allows higher printing resolution and limited production lots that standard roll-printing technologies cannot satisfy. Inks and strip handling are at the basis of these lat-est Danieli advances for higher product performances and more environmentally friendly products. Furthermore, most of the process equipment used by pre-painted coil coaters is equipped with solu-tions to recover the heat from process-induced fume exhausts.

SuperGrinder and IntelliGrind® surface-defect inspection are the technologies for defect-free stain-less, alloy, automotive and carbon steel grade slabs. By using them, hot-slab grinding up to 900 °C, for automated, highly efficient surface removal and increased productivity are performed. The auto-mation system manages material removal, with real-time comparison between MRR and Q-Ratio theo-retical and verified values.

With reference to Danieli Automation and DigiMet, production, process, quality and energy manage-ment with a unified digital platform simplifies metal production complexity. Designed to be integrated into existing IT/OT networks, on-premises or hybrid installations, the user-friendly Q3 platform is scal-able and focused on data, process and people. Q3 focuses on optimizing the entire business pro-cess chain within a plant, addressing efficiency and resilience challenges in the metals industry.

Combining machine learning with physical modeling in production of advanced high-strength steels, Q-MPE is a hybrid approach to evaluate steel mechanical properties.

The main results from using Q-MPE are real-time process optimization during hot rolling; self-tuning prediction of mechanical properties; analysis of production process costs; and simulation of different processing scenarios. Q-MPE is integrated into the DigiMet Industrial IoT platform Q3-Premium.

Shifting from product-based to service-based models, Danieli Automation native-designed, advanced monitoring and maintenance services offer servitization to the metals industry.

By remotely monitoring the performance and condition of the assets, it is possible to detect early signs of equipment failure, schedule proactive maintenance, and minimize the impact of any break-down in customer operations.

The next NewsFlash on the Fifth Danieli Innovaction Meetings will report on the "Long products" ses-sion.