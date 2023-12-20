Home » News » New Danieli cold mill flat-product complex in Turkey
News & events

In this section you will find all the latest news of the Danieli Group. Selecting the categories below, you can see News, Records, Start-ups, New Orders.

Newsletter Signup
  • Latest News
  • Service News
  • Academy news
  • News Archive
1 / 685
new orders 2023, 20th December
New Danieli cold mill flat-product complex in Turkey

Habaş Group invests in a new tin-plate complex to expand production portfolio

Habaş Group has turned to Danieli to strengthen its presence in the flat-products segment and to meet the ever-growing needs of the packaging industry for both food and non-food applications, as well as the demand for cold-rolled and annealed thin sheets.

The new, 900,000-tpy facility will be erected in a greenfield area in Aliağa, near Izmir, close to Habaş existing plants.

There, 250,000 tpy of tinplate in various steel grades -such as T1 to T4 (single reduction) and DR7 to DR10 (double reduction); 150,000 tpy of thin, continuous annealed cold-rolled coil with commercial quality, drawing quality and HSS grades; and 500,000 tpy of semi-finished products, such as electrolytically cleaned, full-hard coils- will be produced.

The new complex comprises four process areas: electrolytic cleaning, cold rolling and tempering, electrolytic tinning, and continuous annealing.

The cleaning section will ensure a completely enclosed environment, preventing any emission of fumes or liquids.

Equipped with a 15,000-kN mill stand, low hysteresis HAGC cylinders, E-blocks for WR bending, a roll-coolant system, anti-oxide headers, a direct application system, and a strip-drying system, the two-stand DCR temper mill will combine reduction with skin-passing for the highest quality material properties and surface roughness.

A dual-purpose capability electrolytic-tinning line will deliver excellent surface-quality tinplate and tin-free steel products.

The continuous annealing line, featuring a powerful radiant-tube furnace and dedicated cleaning and DCR-Double Cold Reduction mill, will guarantee high-grade tinplate and cold-rolled strip. The minimum strip thickness will be of 0.2 mm, processed at a maximum speed of 500 mpm.

The new complex will operate with Danieli Automation electrical equipment and control systems.

The plant will gradually come on stream starting from late 2024.

Share this link
Facebook
Linkedin
Twitter

Attachments

Disclaimer

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 20 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2023 16:17:40 UTC.