Habaş Group has turned to Danieli to strengthen its presence in the flat-products segment and to meet the ever-growing needs of the packaging industry for both food and non-food applications, as well as the demand for cold-rolled and annealed thin sheets.

The new, 900,000-tpy facility will be erected in a greenfield area in Aliağa, near Izmir, close to Habaş existing plants.

There, 250,000 tpy of tinplate in various steel grades -such as T1 to T4 (single reduction) and DR7 to DR10 (double reduction); 150,000 tpy of thin, continuous annealed cold-rolled coil with commercial quality, drawing quality and HSS grades; and 500,000 tpy of semi-finished products, such as electrolytically cleaned, full-hard coils- will be produced.

The new complex comprises four process areas: electrolytic cleaning, cold rolling and tempering, electrolytic tinning, and continuous annealing.

The cleaning section will ensure a completely enclosed environment, preventing any emission of fumes or liquids.

Equipped with a 15,000-kN mill stand, low hysteresis HAGC cylinders, E-blocks for WR bending, a roll-coolant system, anti-oxide headers, a direct application system, and a strip-drying system, the two-stand DCR temper mill will combine reduction with skin-passing for the highest quality material properties and surface roughness.

A dual-purpose capability electrolytic-tinning line will deliver excellent surface-quality tinplate and tin-free steel products.

The continuous annealing line, featuring a powerful radiant-tube furnace and dedicated cleaning and DCR-Double Cold Reduction mill, will guarantee high-grade tinplate and cold-rolled strip. The minimum strip thickness will be of 0.2 mm, processed at a maximum speed of 500 mpm.

The new complex will operate with Danieli Automation electrical equipment and control systems.

The plant will gradually come on stream starting from late 2024.