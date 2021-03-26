Log in
DNMR BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Danimer Scientific, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – DNMR

03/26/2021 | 09:50am EDT
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) resulting from allegations that Danimer Scientific may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Danimer Scientific securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2065.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 20, 2021, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “Plastic Straws That Quickly Biodegrade in the Ocean, Not Quite, Scientists Say” addressing, among other things, Danimer Scientific’s claims that Nodax, a plant-based plastic which the Company markets, breaks down far more quickly than fossil-fuel plastics. The article alleges that according to several experts on biodegradable plastics, “many claims about Nodax are exaggerated and misleading.” Further, the article cites an expert as stating that broad claims about Nodax’s biodegradability “is not accurate” and is “greenwashing.”

On this news, Danimer Scientific’s share price fell $6.43 per share, or 12%, to close at $43.55 per share on March 22, 2021, the next trading day, damaging investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
