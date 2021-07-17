Log in
Danimer Scientific : Did You Acquire (DNMR) Before October 5, 2020? Johnson Fistel Investigates Danimer Scientific; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?

07/17/2021
SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Danimer Scientific, Inc.  ("Danimer" or the "Company") (NYSE: DNMR) against certain of its officers and directors. 

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Danimer from October 5, 2020 and May 4, 2021 (the "Class Period").

According to the filed complaint, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) the defendants overstated and misstated the biodegradability and environmentally-friendly nature of its Nodax product; (2) the defendants misrepresented the size of Danimer's facilities, production capacity, and actual production amounts, and costs; (3) the defendants misrepresented Danimer's growth, financial results, and financial projections; (4) Danimer had deficient internal controls; and (5) as a result, Danimer's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Danimer, holding shares before October 5, 2020, you may have standing to hold Danimer harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. 

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. 

Additionally, if you are a current, long-term shareholder of Danimer, holding shares before October 5, 2020, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising.  Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/did-you-acquire-dnmr-before-october-5-2020-johnson-fistel-investigates-danimer-scientific-should-management-be-held-accountable-for-investors-losses-301335975.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
