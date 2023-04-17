Danimer Scientific, TotalEnergies Corbion Announce EU-Compliant Compostable Coffee Pod Biopolymer

New formulation has been certified by TUV as home compostable

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) (“Danimer” or the “Company”) and TotalEnergies Corbion, both leading bioplastics companies focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials, today announced that they have developed a new compostable coffee pod biopolymer that is in compliance with proposed EU packaging regulations.

The EU recently announced a proposal requiring plastic packaging such as tea bags, coffee pods, very light plastic bags and sticky labels for fruit and vegetables to be compostable. Danimer and TotalEnergies Corbion’s new formulations, containing a blend of Danimer’s signature polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Nodax® and TotalEnergies Corbion’s Luminy® High Heat polylactic acid (PLA) material, have already passed biodegradability tests and have been certified by TUV as home compostable. They are currently being tested in the market by numerous European companies.

Danimer has estimated that, in the European market, 550 million pounds of plastic are used in the manufacture of single-use coffee pods annually.

“Since beginning our collaborative partnership with TotalEnergies Corbion a couple of years ago, we’ve been working to blend together our respective materials, Nodax® and Luminy®, to meet the specific functionality needs of our customers for a variety of applications,” said Scott Tuten, chief marketing and sustainability officer of Danimer Scientific. “We support the EU’s proposed new regulations as a necessary first step in addressing the problem of plastic waste, and we’re pleased to be offering our compostable coffee pod biopolymer as one example of how the technology behind bioplastics has evolved to serve the needs of manufacturers, regulators and consumers as the world moves toward a cleaner and more responsible future.”

In 2021, Danimer and TotalEnergies Corbion entered into a long-term collaborative arrangement for the supply of Luminy® PLA, a biobased polymer used to manufacture compostable products.

“We’re excited about the potential of compostable bioplastics to provide an environmentally friendly alternative to single-use petrochemical plastics, and we hope that the coffee pod biopolymer we’ve developed in partnership with Danimer Scientific will be the first of many collaborations to come,” said Thomas Philipon, CEO of TotalEnergies Corbion.

Coinciding with this announcement, Stephen Croskrey, chairman and chief executive officer of Danimer Scientific, will be ringing the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange today, Monday, April 17, to mark the beginning of Earth Week.

For more information, please visit www.DanimerScientific.com.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer is a pioneer in creating more sustainable, more natural ways to make plastic products. For more than a decade, its renewable and sustainable biopolymers have helped create plastic products that are biodegradable and compostable and return to nature instead of polluting our lands and waters. Danimer’s technology can be found in a vast array of plastic end products that people use every day. Applications for its biopolymers include additives, aqueous coatings, fibers, filaments, films and injection-molded articles, among others. Danimer holds more than 430 granted patents and pending patent applications in more than 20 countries for a range of manufacturing processes and biopolymer formulations. For more information, visit www.DanimerScientific.com.

About TotalEnergies Corbion

TotalEnergies Corbion (formerly known as Total Corbion PLA) is a global technology leader in Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) and lactide monomers. PLA is a biobased and biodegradable polymer made from annually renewable resources, offering a reduced carbon footprint versus traditional plastics. The Luminy® PLA portfolio, which includes both high heat and standard PLA grades, is an innovative material that is used in a wide range of markets from packaging to consumer goods, fibers and automotive. TotalEnergies Corbion, headquartered in the Netherlands, operates a 75,000 tons per year PLA production facility in Rayong, Thailand and has recently announced the intention to build a second plant in Grandpuits, France. The company is a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and Corbion. www.totalenergies-corbion.com

Forward‐Looking Statements

