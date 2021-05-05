Danimer Scientific : Comments on Short-Seller Reports

Spruce Point Capital's inaccurate, deliberately misleading short-selling 'research' lacks appropriate context and demonstrates a limited understanding of our business and the decades of extensive research, proven science and execution capabilities our company is built on. Their self-serving reports conflate unrelated and/or erroneous data points and are riddled with incomplete, dated and irrelevant information, weaving together a false narrative that is designed solely to destroy shareholder value for their own gain.

We will not be distracted from driving value for our shareholders and other stakeholders through our commitment to developing renewable and biodegradable replacements for traditional plastics to help solve the global plastic waste crisis.

We look forward to providing an update on our business results and operational performance on our upcoming earnings call.

Released May 5, 2021