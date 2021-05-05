Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Danimer Scientific, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNMR   US2362721001

DANIMER SCIENTIFIC, INC.

(DNMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Danimer Scientific : Comments on Short-Seller Reports

05/05/2021 | 08:49am EDT
Danimer Scientific Comments on Short-Seller Reports
Download as PDF May 05, 2021 7:30am EDT

Spruce Point Capital's inaccurate, deliberately misleading short-selling 'research' lacks appropriate context and demonstrates a limited understanding of our business and the decades of extensive research, proven science and execution capabilities our company is built on. Their self-serving reports conflate unrelated and/or erroneous data points and are riddled with incomplete, dated and irrelevant information, weaving together a false narrative that is designed solely to destroy shareholder value for their own gain.

We will not be distracted from driving value for our shareholders and other stakeholders through our commitment to developing renewable and biodegradable replacements for traditional plastics to help solve the global plastic waste crisis.

We look forward to providing an update on our business results and operational performance on our upcoming earnings call.

Released May 5, 2021

Disclaimer

Danimer Scientific Inc. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 12:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 80,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -28,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -73,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 956 M 1 956 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 24,3x
Capi. / Sales 2022 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 190
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart DANIMER SCIENTIFIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
Danimer Scientific, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANIMER SCIENTIFIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 48,00 $
Last Close Price 22,14 $
Spread / Highest target 144%
Spread / Average Target 117%
Spread / Lowest Target 89,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen E. Croskrey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John A. Dowdy Chief Financial Officer
Phillip Van Trump Chief Science & Technology Officer
Michael Smith Chief Operating Officer
Stuart Pratt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANIMER SCIENTIFIC, INC.-5.83%1 956
LG CHEM, LTD.11.65%60 166
DOW INC.19.32%49 466
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION11.00%24 318
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION5.79%18 710
COVESTRO AG8.91%12 760
