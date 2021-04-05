Danimer Scientific : Earnings Document

Log in
2020 Earnings Presentation

March 29, 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation ("Presentation") is for informational purposes only. This Presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

No representations or warranties, express or implied, are given in, or in respect of, this Presentation. To the fullest extent permitted by law in no circumstances will Danimer Scientific, Inc. (the "Company") or any of its subsidiaries, stockholders, affiliates, representatives, directors, officers, employees, advisers, or agents be responsible or liable for a direct, indirect, or consequential loss or loss of profit arising from the use of this Presentation, its contents, its omissions, reliance on the information contained within it, or on opinions communicated in relation thereto or otherwise arising in connection therewith. Industry and market data used in this Presentation have been obtained from third-party industry publications and sources as well as from research reports prepared for other purposes. The Company has not independently verified the data obtained from these sources and cannot assure you of the data's accuracy or completeness. This data is subject to change. In addition, this Presentation does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all of the information that may be required to make a full analysis of investigations as they deem necessary.

FORW ARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Please note that in this Presentation, we may use words such as "appears," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "intends," "future," and similar expressions which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on Management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward- looking statements in this Presentation include, but are not limited to, the overall level of consumer demand on its products; general economic conditions and other factors affecting consumer confidence, preferences, and behavior; disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets; the financial strength of the Company's customers; the Company's ability to implement its business strategy, including, but not limited to, its ability to expand its production facilities and plants to meet customer demand for its products and the timing thereof; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to the Company; the ability of the Company to execute and integrate acquisitions; changes in governmental regulation, legislation or public opinion relating to its products; the Company's exposure to product liability or product warranty claims and other loss contingencies; disruptions and other impacts to the Company's business, as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic and government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response; stability of the Company's manufacturing facilities and suppliers, as well as consumer demand for its products, in light of disease epidemics and health-related concerns such as the COVID-19 global pandemic; the impact that global climate change trends may have on the Company and its suppliers and customers; the Company's ability to protect patents, trademarks and other intellectual property rights; any breaches of, or interruptions in, its information systems; the ability of its information technology systems or information security systems to operate effectively, including as a result of security breaches, viruses, hackers, malware, natural disasters, vendor business interruptions or other causes; its ability to properly maintain, protect, repair or upgrade its information technology systems or information security systems, or problems with its transitioning to upgraded or replacement systems; the impact of adverse publicity about the Company and/or its brands, including without limitation, through social media or in connection with brand damaging events and/or public perception; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials and contracted products as well as foreign currency fluctuations; its ability to utilize potential net operating loss carryforwards; and changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks. More information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included from time to time in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this Presentation are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this Presentation and speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

USE OF PROJECTIONS

This Presentation contains projected financial information with respect to the Company. Such projected financial information constitutes forward-looking information and is for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as necessarily being indicative of future results. The assumptions and estimates underlying such financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic, competitive, and other risks and uncertainties. See "Forward-Looking Statements" above. Actual results may differ materially from the results contemplated by the financial forecast information contained in this Presentation, and the inclusion of such information in this Presentation should not be regarded as a representation by any person that the results reflected in such forecasts will be achieved..

FINANCIAL INFORMATION; NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Some of the financial information and data contained in this Presentation, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted Gross Profit has not been prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures for trend analyses and for budgeting and planning purposes. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the closest GAAP measure is included in the Appendix to the Presentation. You should review the Company's audited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP, which will be included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC.

TRADEMARKS

This Presentation contained trademarks, service marks, trade names, and copyrights of, the Company, and other companies, which are the property of their respective owners. The information contained herein is as of March 29, 2021, and does not reflect any subsequent events.

2

Key Messages for Today

Danimer is a next generation bioplastics company

  • Danimer is a high-growth next generation eco- tech company that produces 100% biodegradable polymers for use in plastic applications
  • The company's PHA was the first polymer to be certified as marine degradable

Our growth is unrivaled

  • Intense demand from blue chip multinational customers continues to grow
  • This demand makes doubling Greenfield compelling

Our addressable market is massive

  • Our TAM is 500Bn lbs
  • 800Bn lbs of plastic produced annually, with 650Bn lbs ending up in landfills or the ocean
  • Danimer's products can replace 65% of annual plastic production

Our strategy is unchanged

  • Eliminate plastic waste from the environment
  • Align growth/expansion with customer demand

3

Danimer is a Next Generation Bioplastics Company

1 Highly Attractive PHA Technology Serves as a Best End-of-Life Solution for Plastics

2 Significant Tailwinds From Increased Corporate and Legislative Initiatives on Environmental Impact of Global Pollution Crisis

3 Leading PHA Innovator with Patent Protected Technology and 13 Years of Production Know- How

4 Strong Partnerships with CPG Brands, Including Pepsi and Nestle, and Key Converters such as Wincup and Genpak

5 Rapidly Growing Blue Chip Customer Base Driving Demand in Excess of Current Capacity

6

Experienced Leadership Team and Board of Directors with Proven Track Record

4

Biopolymers are Fully Compostable or Degradable at the End of Life

Bio-based

100% Renewable

Traditional-based

Non-renewable

Beginning of Life

Industrial

Compostable

Home

Compostable

Soil

Degradable

Fresh Water Degradable

Marine

Degradable

Landfills

Waste in Nature

End of Life

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Danimer Scientific Inc. published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 20:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 80,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -28,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -125x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 314 M 3 314 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 41,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 21,5x
Nbr of Employees 190
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart DANIMER SCIENTIFIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
Danimer Scientific, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANIMER SCIENTIFIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 58,00 $
Last Close Price 37,52 $
Spread / Highest target 65,2%
Spread / Average Target 54,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen E. Croskrey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John A. Dowdy Chief Financial Officer
Phillip Van Trump Chief Science & Technology Officer
Michael Smith Chief Operating Officer
Stuart Pratt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANIMER SCIENTIFIC, INC.59.59%3 314
APTARGROUP, INC.5.15%9 497
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.9.56%8 249
FP CORPORATION4.27%3 341
SCIENTEX BERHAD-4.89%1 506
EPL LIMITED-6.41%1 014
