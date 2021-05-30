Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Danimer Scientific, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNMR   US2362721001

DANIMER SCIENTIFIC, INC.

(DNMR)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Danimer Scientific : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Danimer Scientific, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important July 13 Deadline in Securities Class Action – DNMR

05/30/2021 | 03:16pm EDT
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) between October 5, 2020 and May 4, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important July 13, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Danimer Scientific securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Danimer Scientific class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2065.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 13, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Danimer Scientific had overstated and/or misstated the biodegradability and environmentally-friendly nature of its Nodax product, particularly in oceans and landfills; (2) defendants misrepresented the size of Danimer Scientific’s facilities, production capacity and actual production amounts, and costs; (3) defendants misrepresented Danimer Scientific’s growth, financial results, and financial projections; (4) Danimer Scientific had deficient internal controls; and (5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Danimer Scientific class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2065.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
