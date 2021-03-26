Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Danimer Scientific, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/26/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (“Danimer” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DNMR) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The Wall Street Journal published an article on March 20, 2021, titled, “Plastic Straws That Quickly Biodegrade in the Ocean, Not Quite, Scientists Say.” The article addresses Danimer’s plant-based plastic Nodax, which the Company claims breaks down faster than traditional plastics. The Journal claims that “many claims about Nodax are exaggerated and misleading.” The article quotes one expert as saying the Company’s claim about Nodax “is not accurate” and is “greenwashing.” Based on this news, shares of Danimer fell by 12% on the next trading day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50,5 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 73,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 337 M 3 337 M -
EV / Sales 2020 67,5x
EV / Sales 2021 35,9x
Nbr of Employees 173
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart DANIMER SCIENTIFIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
Danimer Scientific, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANIMER SCIENTIFIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 60,00 $
Last Close Price 37,92 $
Spread / Highest target 74,1%
Spread / Average Target 58,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen E. Croskrey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John A. Dowdy Chief Financial Officer
Phillip Van Trump Chief Science & Technology Officer
Michael Smith Chief Operating Officer
Stuart Pratt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANIMER SCIENTIFIC, INC.61.29%3 893
APTARGROUP, INC.4.08%9 262
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.9.36%7 910
FP CORPORATION1.73%3 582
SCIENTEX BERHAD-4.65%1 500
EPL LIMITED-13.71%993
