INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Danimer Scientific, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (“Danimer” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DNMR) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The Wall Street Journal published an article on March 20, 2021, titled, “Plastic Straws That Quickly Biodegrade in the Ocean, Not Quite, Scientists Say.” The article addresses Danimer’s plant-based plastic Nodax, which the Company claims breaks down faster than traditional plastics. The Journal claims that “many claims about Nodax are exaggerated and misleading.” The article quotes one expert as saying the Company’s claim about Nodax “is not accurate” and is “greenwashing.” Based on this news, shares of Danimer fell by 12% on the next trading day.

