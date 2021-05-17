Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Danimer Scientific, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNMR   US2362721001

DANIMER SCIENTIFIC, INC.

(DNMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Investors

05/17/2021 | 03:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Danimer Scientific Inc. (“Danimer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DNMR) securities between December 30, 2020 and March 19, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Danimer investors have until July 13, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Danimer investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On March 20, 2021, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Plastic Straws That Quickly Biodegrade in the Ocean, Not Quite, Scientists Say" addressing, among other things, Danimer's claims that Nodax, a plant-based plastic that Danimer markets, breaks down far more quickly than fossil-fuel plastics. The article alleges that according to several experts on biodegradable plastics, "many claims about Nodax are exaggerated and misleading." According to the article, Jason Locklin, the expert who co-authored the study touted by Danimer as validating its material, stated that Danimer’s marketing is “sensationalized” and that making broad claims about Nodax's biodegradability "is not accurate" and is "greenwashing."

On this news, Danimer's stock price fell $6.43 per share, or roughly 13%, to close at $43.55 per share on March 22, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on April 22, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management (“Spruce Point”) published a report, noting among other things, various inconsistencies with Danimer’s historical and present claims regarding the size of its operations, Nodax’s makeup and degradability, and the Company’s expected profitability.

On this news, Danimer’s stock price fell $2.01 per share, or 8.04%, to close at $22.99 per share on April 22, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

Then, on May 4, 2021, Spruce Point published another report on Danimer alleging that the Company had “wildly overstated” production figures, pricing, and financial projections based on documents Spruce Point had acquired from the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s Department of Environmental Protection (“KDEP”) under the Freedom of Information Act (“FOIA”), all of which cast serious doubt on the integrity of the Company’s internal controls.

On this news, Danimer’s stock price fell $1.49 per share, or 6.31%, to close at $22.14 per share on April 22, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Danimer had deficient internal controls; (2) as a result, the Company had misrepresented, inter alia, its operations’ size and regulatory compliance; (3) Defendants had overstated Nodax’s biodegradability, particularly in oceans and landfills; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Danimer securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about DANIMER SCIENTIFIC, INC.
03:11pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securi..
BU
11:36aSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Acti..
BU
10:50aDANIMER SCIENTIFIC ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Ac..
BU
10:47aEQUITY ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Danimer Scientific, Inc...
BU
06:46aDANIMER SCIENTIFIC, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/14DANIMER SCIENTIFIC  : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action ..
PR
05/14DANIMER SCIENTIFIC, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
05/14DANIMER SCIENTIFIC  : Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
BU
05/14DANIMER SCIENTIFIC  : 10-K/A - MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL..
AQ
05/12DANIMER SCIENTIFIC  : Provides Additional Information for Investors (Form 8-K)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 80,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -28,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -59,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 565 M 1 565 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 19,4x
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 190
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart DANIMER SCIENTIFIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
Danimer Scientific, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANIMER SCIENTIFIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 48,00 $
Last Close Price 17,72 $
Spread / Highest target 205%
Spread / Average Target 171%
Spread / Lowest Target 137%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen E. Croskrey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John A. Dowdy Chief Financial Officer
Phillip Van Trump Chief Science & Technology Officer
Michael Smith Chief Operating Officer
Stuart Pratt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANIMER SCIENTIFIC, INC.-24.63%1 565
LG CHEM, LTD.3.64%55 879
DOW INC.25.82%52 162
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-3.11%21 729
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-4.49%17 331
COVESTRO AG11.65%13 213