INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) on Behalf of Investors

03/30/2021 | 04:39pm EDT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Danimer Scientific Inc. (“Danimer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DNMR) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 20, 2021, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Plastic Straws That Quickly Biodegrade in the Ocean, Not Quite, Scientists Say" addressing, among other things, Danimer's claims that Nodax, a plant-based plastic that Danimer markets, breaks down far more quickly than fossil-fuel plastics. The article alleges that according to several experts on biodegradable plastics, "many claims about Nodax are exaggerated and misleading." According to the article, Jason Locklin, the expert who co-authored the study touted by Danimer as validating its material, stated that Danimer’s marketing is “sensationalized” and that making broad claims about Nodax's biodegradability "is not accurate" and is "greenwashing."

On this news, Danimer's stock price fell $6.43 per share, or roughly 13%, to close at $43.55 per share on March 22, 2021.

If you purchased Danimer securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
