Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Danimer Scientific, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNMR   US2362721001

DANIMER SCIENTIFIC, INC.

(DNMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Danimer Scientific, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

05/31/2021 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Danimer Scientific, Inc. (“Danimer” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DNMR) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between October 5, 2020 and May 4, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before July 13, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Danimer failed to maintain effective internal controls. The Company mischaracterized the size of its operations and its regulatory compliance. The Company overstated the biodegradability of its Nodax product in both landfills and the ocean. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Danimer, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about DANIMER SCIENTIFIC, INC.
11:01aSHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class A..
BU
05/30DANIMER SCIENTIFIC  : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Danimer Scienti..
BU
05/28SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Acti..
BU
05/27DANIMER SCIENTIFIC  : ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Danimer Scient..
PR
05/27DNMR SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Danimer Sci..
BU
05/26DANIMER SCIENTIFIC INC. CLASS ACTION : Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP..
PR
05/26GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Clas..
PR
05/25SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
PR
05/21GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Clas..
BU
05/21HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORN : Investors Should Secure Counsel
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 79,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -28,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 897 M 1 897 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 23,8x
Capi. / Sales 2022 12,5x
Nbr of Employees 190
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart DANIMER SCIENTIFIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
Danimer Scientific, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANIMER SCIENTIFIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 48,00 $
Last Close Price 22,18 $
Spread / Highest target 143%
Spread / Average Target 116%
Spread / Lowest Target 89,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen E. Croskrey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John A. Dowdy Chief Financial Officer
Phillip Van Trump Chief Science & Technology Officer
Michael Smith Chief Operating Officer
Stuart Pratt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANIMER SCIENTIFIC, INC.-5.66%1 897
LG CHEM, LTD.0.97%55 047
DOW INC.23.28%51 109
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION5.29%23 316
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION0.83%18 026
COVESTRO AG13.51%13 489