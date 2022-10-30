Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Dankotuwa Porcelain PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPL.N0000   LK0235N00008

DANKOTUWA PORCELAIN PLC

(DPL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
30.30 LKR   -2.26%
10/30Dankotuwa Porcelain : Interim Financial Statements as at 30 September 2022
PU
09/01Dankotuwa Porcelain : Annual Report 2021/22
PU
08/11Dankotuwa Porcelain : Interim Financial Statements as at 30 June 2022
PU
Dankotuwa Porcelain : Interim Financial Statements as at 30 September 2022

10/30/2022 | 11:29pm EDT
Unaudited Financial Statements

For the Six Months ended 30 September 2022

The information contained in these statements have been extracted from the unaudited financial statements of the Company unless indicated as audited.

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Domicile & Legal Form Dankotuwa Porcelain PLC is a Public Quoted Company with limited liability, incorporated under provisions of the Companies Act No. 17 of 1982 (Registered as a Private Limited Company in

Sri Lanka on 06 January 1984 and converted to a Public Company by a special resolution on 08 July 1994). Re-registered under the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

Quoted on the Colombo Stock Exchange on the 21 February 1995.

Principal Activity & Nature

Manufacturing and Marketing of Porcelain Tableware Targeted to export and domestic markets

of the Company

Company Reg. No.

PQ 79

Board of Directors

Mr. Y Kanagasabai

-

Chairman

Mr. R P Pathirana

-

Deputy Chairman

Mr. R T Devasurendra

-

Director

Mr. R P Peris

-

Director

Mr. N S Wijesekara

-

Director

Mr. C S Karunasena

-

Director

Dr. K S Narangoda

-

Director

Secretaries

NEXIA CORPORATE CONSULTANTS (PRIVATE) LIMITED

181, Nawala Road, Narahenpita.

Registrars

S S P CORPORATE SERVICES (PRIVATE) LIMITED

101, Inner Flower Road,

Colombo 3

Auditors

ERNST & YOUNG

Chartered Accountants, No. 201, De Saram Place, Colombo 10.

Bankers

Bank of Ceylon

Cargills Bank Sri Lanka

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC

Hattion National BanK PLC

National Development Bank PLC

Nations Trust Bank PLC

Pan Asia Banking Corporation PLC

People's Bank PLC

Sampath Bank PLC

Seylan Bank PLC

Standared Chartered Bank

Factory & Office

Kurunegala Road

Dankotuwa, Sri Lanka

Telephone

- '+94 31 5500500

Fax

- '+94 31 5500599

Email

:info@dankotuwa.com

Website

:www.dankotuwa.com

Registered Office

No. 10, 5th Floor, Gothami Road, Colombo 08,Sri Lanka .

Telephone

- '+94 11 5700700

Fax

- '+94 11 2680225

Email

:info@dankotuwa.com

Website

:www.dankotuwa.com

1

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Subsidiaries

Royal Fernwood Porcelain Limited

Lanka Decals (Private) Limited

Fernwood Lanka (Private) Limited

Dankotuwa Singapore Pte Ltd

Showrooms

Kirulapone

194, High Level Road (Opposite Siebel Avenue)

Colombo 6, Sri Lanka

Tel: +94-11-5665000

Cinnamon Garden

47, Guildford Crescent

Colombo 7, Sri Lanka

Tel: +94-11-5305555

Negombo

No. 389 C, Main Street

Negombo

Tel: +94-31-5205205

Shangri-La Shopping Mall

1 Galle Face

L3-51

Colombo 03

Tel: +94-11-5666222

Factory Showroom

Kurunegala Road

Dankotuwa, Sri Lanka

Tel: +94-31-5500545

EXPORT MARKETS

Australia, Greece, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, Maldives,

Moldova, Norway, Oman, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, UK, USA,

Uzbekistan and UAE

2

DANKOTUWA PORCELAIN PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

GROUP

COMPANY

For the Period Ended 30th September,

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

Un-Audited

Un-Audited

Un-Audited

Un-Audited

LKR '000

LKR'000

LKR'000

LKR'000

Revenue

2,840,935

1,623,271

75%

1,642,825

1,071,042

53%

Cost of Sales

(1,627,258)

(1,047,012)

55%

(821,375)

(635,030)

29%

Gross Profit

1,213,677

576,259

111%

821,450

436,012

88%

Other Income

11,253

9,099

24%

8,460

6,159

37%

Selling and Distribution Expenses

(315,453)

(220,794)

43%

(234,934)

(171,010)

37%

Administrative Expenses

(140,541)

(159,476)

-12%

(90,981)

(87,522)

4%

Finance Income

9,290

8,488

9%

8,976

8,305

8%

Finance Cost

(143,120)

(56,698)

152%

(54,948)

(34,391)

60%

Profit /(Loss) Before Tax

635,107

156,878

305%

458,023

157,554

191%

Income /Differed Tax ( Expense)/ Reversal

(111,681)

(25,897)

331%

(78,844)

(27,389)

188%

Profit/(Loss) for the period

300%

191%

523,426

130,981

379,179

130,165

Profit Attributable to:

Equity Holders of the Company

517,208

130,945

295%

Non - Controlling Interests

6,217

36

17169%

523,425

130,981

-

Earnings/(Loss) per share

Basic

3.18

0.81

295%

2.33

0.80

191%

The Notes on pages 10 to 12 form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

Figures in bracket indicate deductions

3

DANKOTUWA PORCELAIN PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

GROUP

COMPANY

For the Quarter Ended 30th September,

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

Un-Audited

Un-Audited

Un-Audited

Un-Audited

LKR'000

LKR'000

LKR'000

LKR'000

Revenue

1,416,015

835,597

69%

854,390

566,627

51%

Cost of Sales

(813,241)

(534,839)

52%

(407,036)

(332,074)

23%

Gross Profit

602,775

300,758

100%

447,354

234,553

91%

Other Income

5,554

4,925

13%

2,639

3,078

-14%

Selling and Distribution Expenses

(152,760)

(107,924)

42%

(116,402)

(87,624)

33%

Administrative Expenses

(104,570)

(77,301)

35%

(55,976)

(35,892)

56%

Finance Income

3,205

4,485

-29%

3,089

4,369

-29%

Finance Cost

(86,871)

(28,327)

207%

(30,202)

(16,747)

80%

Profit /(Loss) Before Tax

267,333

96,616

177%

250,503

101,737

146%

Income /Differed Tax ( Expense)/ Reversal

(42,522)

(16,185)

163%

(39,017)

(17,634)

121%

Profit/(Loss) for the period

180%

151%

224,812

80,430

211,487

84,103

Profit Attributable to:

Equity Holders of the Company

224,236

80,588

178%

Non - Controlling Interests

574

(157)

466%

224,811

80,430

-

Earnings/(Loss) per share

Basic

1.38

0.50

178%

1.30

0.52

151%

The Notes on pages 10 to 12 form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

Figures in bracket indicate deductions

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dankotuwa Porcelain plc published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 03:28:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 762 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
Net income 2022 196 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
Net Debt 2022 972 M 2,66 M 2,66 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,20x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 925 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 279
Free-Float 11,3%
Chart DANKOTUWA PORCELAIN PLC
Duration : Period :
Dankotuwa Porcelain PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
P. D. Channa. N. Gunawardana Chief Executive Officer
Indika Abeysiri Chief Financial Officer
Yudhishtran Kanagasabai Chairman
Padmasiri Bandara General ManagerOperations
Rohan Palitha Peris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANKOTUWA PORCELAIN PLC107.53%13
HANGZHOU GREATSTAR INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD-34.84%3 112
YANTAI EDDIE PRECISION MACHINERY CO., LTD.-56.33%1 615
FISKARS OYJ ABP-33.83%1 219
ZHANG XIAOQUAN INC.-40.72%290
CHURCHILL CHINA PLC-30.50%156