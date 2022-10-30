Dankotuwa Porcelain : Interim Financial Statements as at 30 September 2022
10/30/2022 | 11:29pm EDT
Unaudited Financial Statements
For the Six Months ended 30 September 2022
The information contained in these statements have been extracted from the unaudited financial statements of the Company unless indicated as audited.
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Domicile & Legal Form Dankotuwa Porcelain PLC is a Public Quoted Company with limited liability, incorporated under provisions of the Companies Act No. 17 of 1982 (Registered as a Private Limited Company in
Sri Lanka on 06 January 1984 and converted to a Public Company by a special resolution on 08 July 1994). Re-registered under the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.
Quoted on the Colombo Stock Exchange on the 21 February 1995.
Principal Activity & Nature
Manufacturing and Marketing of Porcelain Tableware Targeted to export and domestic markets
of the Company
Company Reg. No.
PQ 79
Board of Directors
Mr. Y Kanagasabai
-
Chairman
Mr. R P Pathirana
-
Deputy Chairman
Mr. R T Devasurendra
-
Director
Mr. R P Peris
-
Director
Mr. N S Wijesekara
-
Director
Mr. C S Karunasena
-
Director
Dr. K S Narangoda
-
Director
Secretaries
NEXIA CORPORATE CONSULTANTS (PRIVATE) LIMITED
181, Nawala Road, Narahenpita.
Registrars
S S P CORPORATE SERVICES (PRIVATE) LIMITED
101, Inner Flower Road,
Colombo 3
Auditors
ERNST & YOUNG
Chartered Accountants, No. 201, De Saram Place, Colombo 10.
Dankotuwa Porcelain plc published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 03:28:09 UTC.