Dankotuwa Porcelain : Interim Financial Statements as at 30 September 2022

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Domicile & Legal Form Dankotuwa Porcelain PLC is a Public Quoted Company with limited liability, incorporated under provisions of the Companies Act No. 17 of 1982 (Registered as a Private Limited Company in

Sri Lanka on 06 January 1984 and converted to a Public Company by a special resolution on 08 July 1994). Re-registered under the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

Quoted on the Colombo Stock Exchange on the 21 February 1995.