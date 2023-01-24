Dankotuwa Porcelain : Interim Financial Statements as at 31 December 2022
Unaudited Financial Statements
For the nine months ended 31 December 2022
The information contained in these statements have been extracted from the unaudited financial statements of the Company unless indicated as audited.
Domicile & Legal Form
Principal Activity & Nature of the Company
Company Reg. No.
Board of Directors
Secretaries
Registrars
Auditors
Bankers
Factory & Office
Registered Office
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Dankotuwa Porcelain PLC is a Public Quoted Company with limited liability, incorporated under provisions of the Companies Act No. 17 of 1982 (Registered as a Private Limited Company in Sri Lanka on 06 January 1984 and converted to a Public Company by a special resolution on 08 July 1994). Re-registered under the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.
Quoted on the Colombo Stock Exchange on 21 February 1995.
Manufacturing and Marketing of Porcelain Tableware Targeted to Export and Domestic Markets
PQ 79
Mr. Y Kanagasabai
-
Chairman
Mr. R P Pathirana
-
Deputy Chairman
Mr. R T Devasurendra
-
Director
Mr. R P Peris
-
Director
Mr. N S Wijesekara
-
Director
Mr. C S Karunasena
-
Director
Dr. K S Narangoda
-
Director
NEXIA CORPORATE CONSULTANTS (PRIVATE) LIMITED
No. 130, Level 02, Nawala Road, Narahenpita, Colombo 5
S S P CORPORATE SERVICES (PRIVATE) LIMITED 101, Inner Flower Road, Colombo 3
ERNST & YOUNG
Chartered Accountants, No. 201, De Saram Place, Colombo 10.
Bank of Ceylon
Cargills Bank Sri Lanka
Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC
Hattion National BanK PLC
National Development Bank PLC
Nations Trust Bank PLC
Pan Asia Banking Corporation PLC
People's Bank PLC
Sampath Bank PLC
Seylan Bank PLC
Standared Chartered Bank
Kurunegala Road
Dankotuwa, Sri Lanka
Telephone - '+94 31 5500500
Fax - '+94 31 5500599
Email :info@dankotuwa.com
Website
:www.dankotuwa.com
No. 10, 5th Floor, Gothami Road, Colombo 08, Sri Lanka .
Telephone - '+94 11 5700700
Fax - '+94 11 2680225
Email :info@dankotuwa.com
Website
:www.dankotuwa.com
Subsidiaries
Showrooms
EXPORT MARKETS
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Royal Fernwood Porcelain Limited
Lanka Decals (Private) Limited
Fernwood Lanka (Private) Limited
Dankotuwa Singapore Pte Ltd
Kirulapone
194, High Level Road (Opposite Siebel Avenue)
Colombo 6, Sri Lanka
Tel: +94-11-5665000
Cinnamon Garden
47, Guildford Crescent
Colombo 7, Sri Lanka
Tel: +94-11-5305555
Negombo
No. 389 C, Main Street
Negombo
Tel: +94-31-5205205
Shangri-La Shopping Mall
1 Galle Face
L3-51
Colombo 03
Tel: +94-11-5666222
Factory Showroom
Kurunegala Road
Dankotuwa, Sri Lanka
Tel: +94-31-5500545
Australia, Greece, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, Maldives, Moldova, Norway, Oman, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, UK, USA, Uzbekistan and UAE
DANKOTUWA PORCELAIN PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
GROUP
For the Period Ended 31st December ,
Revenue
Cost of Sales
Gross Profit
Other Income
Selling and Distribution Expenses
Administrative Expenses
Net Finance (Cost) / Income
Profit /(Loss) Before Tax
Income /Differed Tax ( Expense)/ Reversal
Profit/(Loss) for the period
2022
Un-Audited
LKR '000
4,459,231
(2,742,921)
1,716,310
15,816
(498,796)
(252,276)
(116,792)
864,262
(189,885)
674,377
2021
Un-Audited
LKR'000
2,723,821
(1,801,050)
922,771
9,411
(334,549)
(325,415)
(68,444)
203,774
(39,018)
164,756
% Change
64%
52%
86%
68%
49% -22% 71% 324% 387% 309%
2022
Un-Audited
LKR'000
2,571,258
(1,369,105)
1,202,153
10,706
(357,855)
(192,121)
(24,443)
638,440
(191,137)
447,303
2021 % Change
Un-Audited
LKR'000
1,811,481
42%
(1,101,912)
24%
709,569
69%
8,501
26%
(254,480)
41%
(158,456)
21%
(14,219)
72%
290,915
119%
(51,007)
275%
239,908
86%
Profit Attributable to:
Equity Holders of the Company Non - Controlling Interests
Earnings/(Loss) per share
Basic
664,591
167,994
9,786
(3,238)
674,377
164,756
4.09
1.03
The Notes on pages 10 to 12 form an integral part of these Financial Statements. Figures in bracket indicate deductions
DANKOTUWA PORCELAIN PLC STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the Quarter Ended 31st December,
Revenue
Cost of Sales
Gross Profit
Other Income
Selling and Distribution Expenses
Administrative Expenses
Net Finance (Cost) / Income
Profit /(Loss) Before Tax
Income /Differed Tax ( Expense)/ Reversal
Profit/(Loss) for the period
Profit Attributable to:
Equity Holders of the Company
Non - Controlling Interests
Earnings/(Loss) per share
Basic
GROUP
2022
2021
% Change
Un-Audited
Un-Audited
LKR'000
LKR'000
1,618,296
1,100,550
47%
(1,115,663)
(754,038)
48%
502,633
346,512
45%
4,563
313
1358%
(183,343)
(113,755)
61%
(19,957)
(164,078)
-88%
(74,741)
(22,095)
238%
229,154
46,897
389%
(78,204)
(13,121)
496%
347%
150,950
33,776
147,380
37,051
298%
3,570
(3,275)
209%
150,950
33,776
0.91
0.23
298%
COMPANY
2022
2021
% Change
Un-Audited
Un-Audited
LKR'000
LKR'000
928,432
740,439
25%
(547,729)
(466,882)
17%
380,703
273,557
39%
2,245
2,342
-4%
(122,920)
(83,470)
47%
(59,154)
(55,792)
6%
(20,457)
(3,276)
524%
180,418
133,361
35%
(112,293)
(23,619)
375%
-38%
68,125
109,742
-
The Notes on pages 10 to 12 form an integral part of these Financial Statements. Figures in bracket indicate deductions
