    DPL.N0000   LK0235N00008

DANKOTUWA PORCELAIN PLC

(DPL.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-23
25.30 LKR   -3.07%
Dankotuwa Porcelain : Interim Financial Statements as at 31 December 2022
PU
Dankotuwa Porcelain : Errata to the Interim Financial Statements as of 30-09-2022
PU
Dankotuwa Porcelain : Interim Financial Statements as at 30 September 2022
PU
Dankotuwa Porcelain : Interim Financial Statements as at 31 December 2022

01/24/2023 | 11:17pm EST
Unaudited Financial Statements

For the nine months ended 31 December 2022

The information contained in these statements have been extracted from the unaudited financial statements of the Company unless indicated as audited.

Domicile & Legal Form

Principal Activity & Nature of the Company

Company Reg. No.

Board of Directors

Secretaries

Registrars

Auditors

Bankers

Factory & Office

Registered Office

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Dankotuwa Porcelain PLC is a Public Quoted Company with limited liability, incorporated under provisions of the Companies Act No. 17 of 1982 (Registered as a Private Limited Company in Sri Lanka on 06 January 1984 and converted to a Public Company by a special resolution on 08 July 1994). Re-registered under the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

Quoted on the Colombo Stock Exchange on 21 February 1995.

Manufacturing and Marketing of Porcelain Tableware Targeted to Export and Domestic Markets

PQ 79

Mr. Y Kanagasabai

-

Chairman

Mr. R P Pathirana

-

Deputy Chairman

Mr. R T Devasurendra

-

Director

Mr. R P Peris

-

Director

Mr. N S Wijesekara

-

Director

Mr. C S Karunasena

-

Director

Dr. K S Narangoda

-

Director

NEXIA CORPORATE CONSULTANTS (PRIVATE) LIMITED

No. 130, Level 02, Nawala Road, Narahenpita, Colombo 5

S S P CORPORATE SERVICES (PRIVATE) LIMITED 101, Inner Flower Road, Colombo 3

ERNST & YOUNG

Chartered Accountants, No. 201, De Saram Place, Colombo 10.

Bank of Ceylon

Cargills Bank Sri Lanka

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC

Hattion National BanK PLC

National Development Bank PLC

Nations Trust Bank PLC

Pan Asia Banking Corporation PLC

People's Bank PLC

Sampath Bank PLC

Seylan Bank PLC

Standared Chartered Bank

Kurunegala Road

Dankotuwa, Sri Lanka

Telephone - '+94 31 5500500

Fax - '+94 31 5500599

Email :info@dankotuwa.com

Website :www.dankotuwa.com

No. 10, 5th Floor, Gothami Road, Colombo 08, Sri Lanka .

Telephone - '+94 11 5700700

Fax - '+94 11 2680225

Email :info@dankotuwa.com

Website :www.dankotuwa.com

Subsidiaries

Showrooms

EXPORT MARKETS

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Royal Fernwood Porcelain Limited

Lanka Decals (Private) Limited

Fernwood Lanka (Private) Limited

Dankotuwa Singapore Pte Ltd

Kirulapone

194, High Level Road (Opposite Siebel Avenue)

Colombo 6, Sri Lanka

Tel: +94-11-5665000

Cinnamon Garden

47, Guildford Crescent

Colombo 7, Sri Lanka

Tel: +94-11-5305555

Negombo

No. 389 C, Main Street

Negombo

Tel: +94-31-5205205

Shangri-La Shopping Mall

1 Galle Face

L3-51

Colombo 03

Tel: +94-11-5666222

Factory Showroom

Kurunegala Road

Dankotuwa, Sri Lanka

Tel: +94-31-5500545

Australia, Greece, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, Maldives, Moldova, Norway, Oman, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, UK, USA, Uzbekistan and UAE

DANKOTUWA PORCELAIN PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

GROUP

COMPANY

For the Period Ended 31st December ,

Revenue

Cost of Sales

Gross Profit

Other Income

Selling and Distribution Expenses

Administrative Expenses

Net Finance (Cost) / Income

Profit /(Loss) Before Tax

Income /Differed Tax ( Expense)/ Reversal

Profit/(Loss) for the period

2022

Un-Audited

LKR '000

4,459,231

(2,742,921)

1,716,310

15,816

(498,796)

(252,276)

(116,792)

864,262

(189,885)

674,377

2021

Un-Audited

LKR'000

2,723,821

(1,801,050)

922,771

9,411

(334,549)

(325,415)

(68,444)

203,774

(39,018)

164,756

% Change

64%

52%

86%

68%

49% -22% 71% 324% 387% 309%

2022

Un-Audited

LKR'000

2,571,258

(1,369,105)

1,202,153

10,706

(357,855)

(192,121)

(24,443)

638,440

(191,137)

447,303

2021 % Change

Un-Audited

LKR'000

1,811,48142%

(1,101,912)24%

709,56969%

8,50126%

(254,480)41%

(158,456)21%

(14,219)72%

290,915119%

(51,007)275%

239,90886%

Profit Attributable to: Equity Holders of the Company Non - Controlling Interests

Earnings/(Loss) per share Basic

664,591

167,994

9,786

(3,238)

674,377

164,756

4.091.03

296%

402%

296%

-

2.75

1.48

86%

The Notes on pages 10 to 12 form an integral part of these Financial Statements. Figures in bracket indicate deductions

DANKOTUWA PORCELAIN PLC STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the Quarter Ended 31st December,

Revenue

Cost of Sales

Gross Profit

Other Income

Selling and Distribution Expenses

Administrative Expenses

Net Finance (Cost) / Income

Profit /(Loss) Before Tax

Income /Differed Tax ( Expense)/ Reversal

Profit/(Loss) for the period

Profit Attributable to:

Equity Holders of the Company

Non - Controlling Interests

Earnings/(Loss) per share

Basic

GROUP

2022

2021

% Change

Un-Audited

Un-Audited

LKR'000

LKR'000

1,618,296

1,100,550

47%

(1,115,663)

(754,038)

48%

502,633

346,512

45%

4,563

313

1358%

(183,343)

(113,755)

61%

(19,957)

(164,078)

-88%

(74,741)

(22,095)

238%

229,154

46,897

389%

(78,204)

(13,121)

496%

347%

150,950

33,776

147,380

37,051

298%

3,570

(3,275)

209%

150,950

33,776

0.91

0.23

298%

COMPANY

2022

2021

% Change

Un-Audited

Un-Audited

LKR'000

LKR'000

928,432

740,439

25%

(547,729)

(466,882)

17%

380,703

273,557

39%

2,245

2,342

-4%

(122,920)

(83,470)

47%

(59,154)

(55,792)

6%

(20,457)

(3,276)

524%

180,418

133,361

35%

(112,293)

(23,619)

375%

-38%

68,125

109,742

-

0.42

0.68

-38%

The Notes on pages 10 to 12 form an integral part of these Financial Statements. Figures in bracket indicate deductions

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dankotuwa Porcelain plc published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 04:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
