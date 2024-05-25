May 25, 2024 at 02:44 am EDT

Danlaw Technologies India Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 615.23 million compared to INR 482.54 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 616.53 million compared to INR 483.29 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 66.24 million compared to INR 23.77 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 13.6 compared to INR 4.88 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 13.6 compared to INR 4.88 a year ago.