May 25, 2024 at 03:06 am EDT

Danlaw Technologies India Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 2,109.81 million compared to INR 1,671.38 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 483.29 million compared to INR 2,112.6 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 222.26 million compared to INR 72.54 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 45.63 compared to INR 14.89 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 45.63 compared to INR 14.89 a year ago.