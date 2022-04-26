Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Danone
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE

(BN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/26 11:35:21 am EDT
56.41 EUR   +0.41%
01:02p2022 DANONE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING : Approval of all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors
PU
12:52pDANONE : Answers to written questions
PU
12:33p2022 DANONE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING : Approval of all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors
PU
2022 Danone Shareholders' Meeting: Approval of all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors

04/26/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
Danone's Shareholders' Meeting was held today, chaired by Gilles Schnepp, Chairman of the Board of Directors. 66.98% of Danone's total outstanding share capital was present or represented in this Shareholders' Meeting.

Danone's shareholders approved all resolutions submitted to its approval by the Board of Directors, including the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the 2021 fiscal year, and the distribution of a dividend of €1.94 per share in cash, in line with 2020. The ex-dividend date (or ex-date) is set on May 10, 2022 and the dividend will be payable on May 12, 2022.

In addition, the Shareholders' Meeting approved all the appointment of all candidates proposed to join the Board of Directors - Antoine de Saint-Affrique, Patrice Louvet, Géraldine Picaud and Susan Roberts - and the ratification of the co-opting of Valérie Chapoulaud-Floquet as Director.

The draft resolution (not supported by the Board of Directors) whose inclusion in the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting was requested by shareholders owning 0.8% of the share capital was rejected by the Shareholders' Meeting.

Presentations made during the Shareholders' Meeting, the detailed voting results per resolution, the answers to all written questions sent by shareholders, the Mission Committee's annual report and a new version of the Board's internal rules are available on Danone's corporate website (www.danone.com). The video webcast of the Shareholders' Meeting will be available on the website as of the end of the day.

Disclaimer

Groupe Danone SA published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 17:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
