Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Danone
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE

(BN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-06-16 am EDT
50.27 EUR   -2.12%
12:21pBaby formula crunch in U.S. forces scramble to boost supplies
RE
06/15Baby formula makers raced for FDA approval. They may be waiting a while
RE
06/10DANONE : Minor Figures welcomes Danone Manifesto Ventures and Green Monday Group as minority investors to accelerate growth of its brand globally
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Baby formula crunch in U.S. forces scramble to boost supplies

06/16/2022 | 12:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Empty shelves show a shortage of baby formula in San Antonio

(Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories said it had halted production of EleCare baby formula at its Michigan plant after storms caused heavy flooding, in the latest setback for the recently re-opened factory that has been at the center of an infant formula shortage in the United States.

Top infant formula makers, including Reckitt Benckiser, Nestle and Danone SA, have been shipping supplies from overseas since the United States temporarily allowed foreign imports from other suppliers.

Here is a timeline on how the baby formula crisis unfolded and the measures taken so far to resolve it:

Feb. 17

Abbott recalls dozens of types of powdered baby formulas, including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare, made at its Sturgis, Michigan plant after four consumers complained about bacterial infections in infants who had consumed those products; Recalled products had an expiry date of April 1, 2022 or later.

Feb. 21

China's custom officials warn consumers against buying and consuming certain of Abbott's infant and baby products.

Feb. 28

Abbott expands recall to include some Similac PM 60/40 products based on a fifth complaint of a bacterial infection.

March 4

House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro asks for an investigation https://delauro.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/chair-delauro-requests-investigation-fda-handling-abbott-powdered-infant into the FDA's handling of the Abbott recall.

March 22

FDA probe of Abbott's Michigan facility finds a harmful bacteria called Cronobacter sakazakii on the surface of some areas near infant formula production, and reveals Abbott did not have a control system in place to prevent microbe contamination.

April 20

Abbott, calling the recall a "short-term hindrance", cuts its full-year sales growth forecast but maintains profit estimate.

April 28

House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro in a testimony submits a report acquired from a whistleblower, who had worked at the Abbott facility and had filed a complaint with the FDA in September 2021.

April 29

Abbott says it will release some nutrition products made at its Michigan plant on a case-by-case basis.

May 10

Major U.S. retailers including Target Corp, CVS Health Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Kroger Co place purchase limits on infant formula products.

Abbott says it has been prioritizing production of formula at other plants, and shipping formula from its Ireland facility.

May 12

President Joe Biden meets with executives from baby formula manufacturers and retailers including Target, Walmart and Nestle's Gerber to address the shortage.

May 13

Store-brand baby formula maker Perrigo Co says shortages and heightened demand may last for the rest of the year.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) closes its investigation on Abbott, while Abbott says it has air shipped millions of cans of baby formula powder into the United States from its facility in Ireland.

May 16

The FDA says the United States will allow imports of infant formula from foreign makers that do not usually sell their products in the country.

Abbott reaches an agreement with the FDA on the steps needed to resume production at its Michigan plant.

May 17

U.S. House Democrats unveils a bill to provide $28 million in emergency funds to the FDA to help it respond to the shortage and bolster supervision of the industry.

Nestle SA tells Reuters it was flying supplies to the United States from the Netherlands and Switzerland. Reckitt Benckiser, the second largest U.S. milk formula supplier, is boosting baby formula production by about 30%.

May 18

U.S. President Joe Biden invokes the Defense Production Act to help manufacturers obtain the ingredients needed to ramp up supply.

May 20

French baby formula maker Danone SA ramps up shipments of infant formula from Europe to the United States, according to U.S. customs data and shipping consultancy Ocean Audit.

May 24

Abbott says it plans to restart production at the facility on June 4.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission launches an inquiry into the ongoing shortage and to examine past M&A deals in the formula market to understand their impact.

May 25

Danone says it has been doubling shipments of Neocate formula to the United States, while Enfamil maker Reckitt is also working to boost supplies amid a nationwide shortage.

Lawmakers grill FDA officials over what they called a lack of urgency in the agency's response to complaints about possible baby formula contamination at Abbott's Sturgis plant.

June 4

Abbott says it has reopened its baby formula production plant in Sturgis, Michigan.

June 6

United States organizes a flight to deliver 110,000 pounds of Nestlé infant formula from Germany to Texas on June 9.

June 10

White House says Delta Air Lines will start transporting 3.2 million bottles of Kendamil baby formula on June 20.

June 15

Abbott stops production of EleCare specialty baby formula at its plant in southwestern Michigan after thunderstorms and heavy rains flooded parts of the facility.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Sriraj Kalluvila and Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBOTT LABORATORIES -2.61% 102 Delayed Quote.-26.86%
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION -1.58% 89.975 Delayed Quote.-11.35%
DANONE -2.12% 50.27 Real-time Quote.-5.92%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -7.73% 29.455 Delayed Quote.-19.70%
KROGER -0.55% 50.6337 Delayed Quote.11.33%
NESTLÉ S.A. -1.17% 106.5 Delayed Quote.-15.44%
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC -0.65% 37.3106 Delayed Quote.-3.37%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 0.20% 5974 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD) -1.68% 182.1564 Real-time Quote.17.76%
TARGET CORPORATION -2.43% 143.81 Delayed Quote.-38.34%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. -1.14% 40.245 Delayed Quote.-22.93%
WALMART INC. 1.52% 121.225 Delayed Quote.-17.44%
All news about DANONE
12:21pBaby formula crunch in U.S. forces scramble to boost supplies
RE
06/15Baby formula makers raced for FDA approval. They may be waiting a while
RE
06/10DANONE : Minor Figures welcomes Danone Manifesto Ventures and Green Monday Group as minori..
PU
06/07DANONE : Goldman Sachs maintains a Sell rating
MD
06/06Baby formula crunch in U.S. forces scramble to boost supplies
RE
06/04Baby formula shortage could ease as Abbott reopens Michigan plant
RE
06/03Factbox-Global baby formula makers send products to restock U.S. shelves
RE
06/02Factbox-Global baby formula makers send products to restock U.S. shelves
RE
06/02DANONE : 2021 key indicators restated according to new operating segments and by category
GL
06/02DANONE : 2021 key indicators restated according to new operating segments and by category
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DANONE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 26 145 M 27 197 M 27 197 M
Net income 2022 1 578 M 1 642 M 1 642 M
Net Debt 2022 10 480 M 10 902 M 10 902 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 3,87%
Capitalization 32 161 M 33 456 M 33 456 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 98 105
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart DANONE
Duration : Period :
Danone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 51,36 €
Average target price 57,93 €
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique Chief Executive Officer & Director
Juergen Esser Chief Financial, Technology & Data Officer
Gilles Schnepp Non-Executive Chairman
Domitille Doat-Le Bigot Chief Digital Officer
Isabelle Esser Chief Research, Innovation & Food Safety Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANONE-5.92%33 456
NESTLÉ S.A.-15.44%297 240
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-10.96%81 707
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY22.31%46 300
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY0.78%44 286
THE HERSHEY COMPANY6.88%42 394