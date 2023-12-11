DANONE : Bernstein gives a Sell rating
December 11, 2023 at 05:44 am EST
Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price is still set at EUR 50.
|59.25 EUR
|+0.05%
|+0.78%
|+20.35%
|11:44am
