MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Danone    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE

(BN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/26 05:39:19 am
51.03 EUR   -0.18%
05:25aDANONE : Bernstein keeps a Sell rating
MD
10/23LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
10/22Europe needs laws to stop import of deforestation-linked products, lawmakers say
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DANONE : Bernstein keeps a Sell rating

10/26/2020 | 05:25am EDT

Bernstein reiterate its Sell rating. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 53.

© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020

Financials
Sales 2020 23 881 M 28 258 M 28 258 M
Net income 2020 1 911 M 2 261 M 2 261 M
Net Debt 2020 12 564 M 14 866 M 14 866 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
Yield 2020 3,99%
Capitalization 33 196 M 39 295 M 39 281 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 102 449
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart DANONE
Duration : Period :
Danone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 63,18 €
Last Close Price 51,12 €
Spread / Highest target 50,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanuel Faber Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cécile Cabanis CFO, Director, EVP-Technology, Data & Cycles
Domitille Doat-Le Bigot Chief Digital Officer
Franck Riboud Honorary Chairman
Benoît Potier Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANONE-30.83%39 295
NESTLÉ S.A.1.70%327 595
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.2.78%80 858
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-2.37%38 352
GENERAL MILLS, INC.15.35%37 768
THE HERSHEY COMPANY-0.44%30 442
