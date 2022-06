Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 26 201 M 27 416 M 27 416 M Net income 2022 1 576 M 1 649 M 1 649 M Net Debt 2022 10 477 M 10 962 M 10 962 M P/E ratio 2022 18,7x Yield 2022 3,83% Capitalization 32 531 M 34 257 M 34 039 M EV / Sales 2022 1,64x EV / Sales 2023 1,56x Nbr of Employees 98 105 Free-Float 88,4% Chart DANONE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends DANONE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 26 Last Close Price 51,90 € Average target price 57,93 € Spread / Average Target 11,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique Chief Executive Officer & Director Juergen Esser Chief Financial, Technology & Data Officer Gilles Schnepp Non-Executive Chairman Isabelle Esser Chief Research, Innovation & Food Safety Officer Vikram Agarwal Chief Operations Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) DANONE -4.93% 34 006 NESTLÉ S.A. -16.35% 302 921 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. -11.33% 81 375 THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY -0.89% 43 552 ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY 14.38% 43 503 THE HERSHEY COMPANY 6.49% 42 361