DANONE : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
Today at 05:13 am
Molly Wylenzek from Jefferies retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 69.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 05:21:33 2023-07-26 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|55.18 EUR
|-2.78%
|-0.67%
|+12.09%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+12.25%
|40 228 M $
|-10.22%
|44 856 M $
|-8.28%
|45 006 M $
|-7.32%
|46 866 M $
|-6.52%
|30 938 M $
|+5.37%
|49 873 M $
|0.00%
|29 949 M $
|+16.12%
|26 800 M $
|+8.36%
|24 091 M $
|-4.60%
|23 294 M $