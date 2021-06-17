Log in
Equities
France
Euronext Paris
Danone
News
Summary
BN
FR0000120644
DANONE
(BN)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Euronext Paris -
06/17 11:35:29 am
59.19
EUR
-0.25%
04:05p
DANONE
: Goldman Sachs maintains a Sell rating
MD
01:16p
DANONE
: leads the 2021 Access to Nutrition Initiative's Index for responsible marketing of Breast Milk Substitutes
PU
12:31p
Danone to Sell Plant-Based Vega Brand
DJ
DANONE : Goldman Sachs maintains a Sell rating
06/17/2021 | 04:05pm EDT
Goldman Sachs is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price remains set at EUR 53.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
04:05p
DANONE
: Goldman Sachs maintains a Sell rating
MD
01:16p
DANONE
: leads the 2021 Access to Nutrition Initiative's Index for responsible ..
PU
12:31p
Danone to Sell Plant-Based Vega Brand
DJ
12:04p
DANONE
: announces the sale of Vega as part of its portfolio review
GL
06/16
DANONE
: 2021 Shareholders' Meeting report
PU
06/15
DANONE
: Sell rating from RBC
MD
06/11
PRESS RELEASE
: EQS Group AG acquires Business Keeper GmbH
DJ
06/09
European shares hold near peaks; travel stocks shine on recovery prospects
RE
06/09
DANONE
: RBC gives a Sell rating
MD
06/07
Reckitt to sell China baby formula business for $2.2 billion
RE
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
23 541 M
28 060 M
28 060 M
Net income 2021
1 725 M
2 056 M
2 056 M
Net Debt 2021
11 315 M
13 486 M
13 486 M
P/E ratio 2021
22,2x
Yield 2021
3,30%
Capitalization
38 521 M
45 897 M
45 915 M
EV / Sales 2021
2,12x
EV / Sales 2022
2,02x
Nbr of Employees
100 383
Free-Float
92,1%
Chart DANONE
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
27
Average target price
60,39 €
Last Close Price
59,34 €
Spread / Highest target
19,6%
Spread / Average Target
1,77%
Spread / Lowest Target
-24,2%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Véronique Penchienati-Bosetta
Co-Chief Executive Officer & CEO-International
Shane Grant
Co-Chief Executive Officer
Juergen Esser
Chief Financial, Technology & Data Officer
Gilles Schnepp
Non-Executive Chairman
Domitille Doat-Le Bigot
Chief Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
DANONE
10.38%
46 799
NESTLÉ S.A.
10.07%
359 477
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
7.30%
89 888
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD
-19.91%
73 513
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
20.92%
51 262
GENERAL MILLS, INC.
5.68%
37 300
