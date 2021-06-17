Log in
    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE

(BN)
DANONE : Goldman Sachs maintains a Sell rating

06/17/2021 | 04:05pm EDT
Goldman Sachs is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price remains set at EUR 53.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 23 541 M 28 060 M 28 060 M
Net income 2021 1 725 M 2 056 M 2 056 M
Net Debt 2021 11 315 M 13 486 M 13 486 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,2x
Yield 2021 3,30%
Capitalization 38 521 M 45 897 M 45 915 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,12x
EV / Sales 2022 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 100 383
Free-Float 92,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Véronique Penchienati-Bosetta Co-Chief Executive Officer & CEO-International
Shane Grant Co-Chief Executive Officer
Juergen Esser Chief Financial, Technology & Data Officer
Gilles Schnepp Non-Executive Chairman
Domitille Doat-Le Bigot Chief Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANONE10.38%46 799
NESTLÉ S.A.10.07%359 477
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.7.30%89 888
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-19.91%73 513
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY20.92%51 262
GENERAL MILLS, INC.5.68%37 300