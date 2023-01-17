Dairy giant Danone aims to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Danone, one of the
world's biggest dairy companies, said on Tuesday that it plans
to cut absolute methane emissions from its fresh milk supply
chain by 30% by 2030 by working with farmers, other companies
and governments on regenerative practices.
Methane emissions have emerged as a top threat to the global
climate, with scientists and policymakers calling for aggressive
action to curb them.
At the 2021 U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, more
than 100 countries pledged a 30% cut from 2020 methane emissions
levels by 2030. However, few have since carved out clear plans
to reach that goal.
Danone, which works directly with 58,000 dairy farmers
across 20 countries, expects to remove 1.2 million tonnes of
carbon dioxide equivalent of methane emissions by 2030. Between
2018 and 2020, the French company had reduced its methane
emissions by about 14%.
Danone said it will launch four new initiatives this year
for methane reduction in Africa, Europe and the United States.
It is also launching a partnership with U.S. non-governmental
organisation Environmental Defense Fund, and working with the
United States Department of Agriculture and the European
Commission-funded Climate Neutral Farms project.
Simple techniques can have a big impact, said Chris Adamo,
vice president of regenerative agriculture policy at Danone.
"In Belgium and Spain, for example, we're looking at a
variety of different manure options. We've been finding that,
for example, with one technique that is just different
management of manure, you're literally removing the liquids so
that the solids dry -- the solids then become a better
substitute, actually, in many cases for synthetic fertiliser on
the crop side as well. But that mere separation itself can have
anywhere from a 25-35% reduction in methane from the manure
itself," Adamo told Reuters on a phone call.
Danone declined to comment on how much it would spend on its
plans.
"The costs are really, frankly, somewhat unknown, or early
days in terms of estimating because these are new technologies
that are coming out," Adamo said.
About 60% of the methane in the atmosphere comes from
industrial sources, including oil and gas pipelines and drill
sites, as well as feed lots, croplands and landfills.
Dairy production from cattle makes up an estimated 8% of
total human-caused methane emissions, as part of agriculture and
livestock activities which represent approximately 40% of global
methane emissions, Danone said.
Going forward, the company will report on its methane
emissions as part of its extra financial disclosure.
