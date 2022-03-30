Danone: 2020 and 2021 key indicators restated by new operating segments
03/30/2022 | 01:43am EDT
Press Release – Paris, March 30, 2022
2020 and 2021 key indicators restated by new operating segments
As announced on March 8, 2022, starting from 2022, Danone will report its key indicators (net sales, like-for-like sales growth, recurring operating income and recurring operating margin) according to its new operating segments, corresponding to 4 zones1:
Europe;
North America which is comprised of the United States and Canada;
China, North Asia and Oceania which is comprised of China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand;
Rest of the World including South-East Asia, Latam, CIS, Africa, Turkey and Middle-East.
The company will retain global category reporting, on both net sales, recurring operating income and margin, for EDP, Specialized Nutrition and Waters.
Danone will also adapt the way it reports organic sales growth: from now on, the Mix component will be grouped with Volumes, instead of Price.
Please refer to the restated 2020 and 2021 indicators (non-audited) by new operating segments below.
2020 and 2021 sales restated by new operating segments
2020
2021
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
FY 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
FY 2021
BY GEOGRAPHICAL ZONE
Europe
2,127
1,995
2,048
1,987
8,156
1,987
2,155
2,122
2,077
8,341
North America
1,375
1,392
1,325
1,300
5,392
1,316
1,391
1,413
1,443
5,564
China, North Asia & Oceania
684
841
707
617
2,848
598
832
801
777
3,008
Rest of the World
2,056
1,727
1,741
1,725
7,225
1,756
1,793
1,822
1,944
7,369
BY CATEGORY
EDP
3,364
3,238
3,108
3,131
12,823
3,149
3,254
3,269
3,386
13,090
Specialized Nutrition
1,949
1,792
1,698
1,753
7,192
1,719
1,793
1,777
1,931
7,230
Waters
928
925
1,015
743
3,605
790
1,125
1,112
925
3,961
Total
6,242
5,954
5,821
5,628
23,620
5,657
6,171
6,158
6,242
24,281
2021 like-for-like sales growth restated by new operating segments and new volume/mix disclosure
First quarter 2021
Second quarter 2021
Third quarter 2021
Fourth quarter 2021
Full Year 2021
Like-for-like change
Volume/mix change
Like-for-like change
Volume/mix change
Like-for-like change
Volume/mix change
Like-for-like change
Volume/mix change
Like-for-like change
Volume/mix change
BY GEOGRAPHICAL ZONE
Europe
-6.1%
-5.1%
+7.1%
+6.2%
+2.8%
+2.1%
+3.5%
+2.5%
+1.7%
+1.3%
North America
+2.5%
+0.9%
+5.2%
+5.0%
+5.3%
+4.0%
+5.8%
+3.9%
+4.7%
+3.4%
China, North Asia & Oceania
-10.9%
-10.4%
+1.3%
+0.0%
+10.0%
+12.6%
+19.3%
+19.3%
+4.6%
+5.0%
Rest of the World
-1.3%
-4.8%
+10.0%
+5.9%
+1.3%
-2.3%
+6.3%
+0.2%
+4.0%
-0.3%
BY CATEGORY
EDP
+1.6%
+0.2%
+4.8%
+3.9%
+4.1%
+1.7%
+4.3%
+0.9%
+3.7%
+1.6%
Specialized Nutrition
-7.7%
-8.8%
+2.8%
+1.4%
+2.9%
+3.2%
+6.4%
+6.0%
+1.0%
+0.3%
Waters
-11.6%
-10.5%
+19.5%
+15.3%
+4.6%
+4.2%
+17.3%
+12.8%
+7.2%
+5.3%
Total
-3.3%
-4.3%
+6.6%
+4.9%
+3.8%
+2.6%
+6.7%
+4.0%
+3.4%
+1.8%
2020 and 2021 recurring operating income and margin restated by new operating segments
Net sales (€m), recurring operating profit (€m) and recurring operating margin (%)
H1 2020
FY 2020
H1 2021
FY 2021
Net sales (€m)
Operating profit (€m)
Margin (%)
Net sales (€m)
Operating profit (€m)
Margin (%)
Net sales (€m)
Operating profit (€m)
Margin (%)
Net sales (€m)
Operating profit (€m)
Margin (%)
BY GEOGRAPHICAL ZONE
Europe
4,121
631
15.3%
8,156
1,221
15.0%
4,142
625
15.1%
8,341
1,291
15.5%
North America
2,767
277
10.0%
5,392
631
11.7%
2,707
283
10.4%
5,564
603
10.8%
China, North Asia & Oceania
1,525
504
33.0%
2,848
904
31.8%
1,430
423
29.6%
3,008
939
31.2%
Rest of the World
3,777
290
7.7%
7,225
561
7.8%
3,556
221
6.2%
7,369
504
6.8%
BY CATEGORY
EDP
6,599
598
9.1%
12,823
1,303
10.2%
6,406
584
9.1%
13,090
1,287
9.8%
Specialized Nutrition
3,739
987
26.4%
7,192
1,763
24.5%
3,513
804
22.9%
7,230
1,697
23.5%
Waters
1,851
117
6.3%
3,605
251
7.0%
1,916
163
8.5%
3,961
353
8.9%
Total
12,189
1,702
14.0%
23,620
3,317
14.0%
11,835
1,551
13.1%
24,281
3,337
13.7%
APPENDIX
Financial indicators not defined in IFRS
Like-for-like changes in sales, recurring operating income and recurring operating margin reflect Danone's organic performance and essentially exclude the impact of:
changes in consolidation scope, with indicators related to a given fiscal year calculated on the basis of previous-year scope, both previous-year and current-year scopes excluding entities in countries under hyperinflation according to IAS 29 during the previous year (as for Argentinian entities since January 1st, 2019);
changes in applicable accounting principles;
changes in exchange rates with both previous-year and current-year indicators calculated using the same exchange rates (the exchange rate used is a projected annual rate determined by Danone for the current year and applied to both previous and current years).
Recurring operating income is defined as Danone’s operating income excluding Other operating income and expenses. Other operating income and expenses comprise items that, because of their significant or unusual nature, cannot be viewed as inherent to Danone’s recurring activity and have limited predictive value, thus distorting the assessment of its recurring operating performance and its evolution. These mainly include:
capital gains and losses on disposals of fully consolidated companies;
impairment charges on intangible assets with indefinite useful lives;
costs related to strategic restructurings or transformation plans;
costs related to major external growth transactions;
costs related to major crisis and major litigations;
in connection with of IFRS 3 (Revised) and IAS 27 (Revised) relating to business combinations, (i) acquisition costs related to business combinations, (ii) revaluation profit or loss accounted for following a loss of control, and (iii) changes in earn-outs relating to business combinations and subsequent to acquisition date.
Recurring operating margin is defined as Recurring operating income over Sales ratio.
1 As part of the new organization, the management of some entities has been changed, leading to the reallocation of €143m of Net Sales to Europe and North America zones in FY 2021 (from the previously known Rest of the World region). All references in this document to like-for-like sales growth, recurring operating income and recurring operating margin correspond to financial indicators not defined in IFRS. Their definitions, as well as their reconciliation with financial statements, are listed on page 4.