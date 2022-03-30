Danone: 2020 and 2021 key indicators restated by new operating segments

Press Release – Paris, March 30, 2022

2020 and 2021 key indicators restated by new operating segments

As announced on March 8, 2022, starting from 2022, Danone will report its key indicators (net sales, like-for-like sales growth, recurring operating income and recurring operating margin) according to its new operating segments, corresponding to 4 zones1:

Europe;

North America which is comprised of the United States and Canada;

China, North Asia and Oceania which is comprised of China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand;

Rest of the World including South-East Asia, Latam, CIS, Africa, Turkey and Middle-East.

The company will retain global category reporting, on both net sales, recurring operating income and margin, for EDP, Specialized Nutrition and Waters.

Danone will also adapt the way it reports organic sales growth: from now on, the Mix component will be grouped with Volumes, instead of Price.

Please refer to the restated 2020 and 2021 indicators (non-audited) by new operating segments below.

2020 and 2021 sales restated by new operating segments

2020 2021 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 FY

2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 FY

2021 BY GEOGRAPHICAL ZONE Europe 2,127 1,995 2,048 1,987 8,156 1,987 2,155 2,122 2,077 8,341 North America 1,375 1,392 1,325 1,300 5,392 1,316 1,391 1,413 1,443 5,564 China, North Asia & Oceania 684 841 707 617 2,848 598 832 801 777 3,008 Rest of the World 2,056 1,727 1,741 1,725 7,225 1,756 1,793 1,822 1,944 7,369 BY CATEGORY EDP 3,364 3,238 3,108 3,131 12,823 3,149 3,254 3,269 3,386 13,090 Specialized Nutrition 1,949 1,792 1,698 1,753 7,192 1,719 1,793 1,777 1,931 7,230 Waters 928 925 1,015 743 3,605 790 1,125 1,112 925 3,961 Total 6,242 5,954 5,821 5,628 23,620 5,657 6,171 6,158 6,242 24,281

2021 like-for-like sales growth restated by new operating segments and new volume/mix disclosure

First quarter

2021 Second quarter

2021 Third quarter

2021 Fourth quarter

2021 Full Year

2021 Like-for-like change Volume/mix change Like-for-like change Volume/mix change Like-for-like change Volume/mix change Like-for-like change Volume/mix change Like-for-like change Volume/mix change BY GEOGRAPHICAL ZONE Europe -6.1% -5.1% +7.1% +6.2% +2.8% +2.1% +3.5% +2.5% +1.7% +1.3% North America +2.5% +0.9% +5.2% +5.0% +5.3% +4.0% +5.8% +3.9% +4.7% +3.4% China, North Asia & Oceania -10.9% -10.4% +1.3% +0.0% +10.0% +12.6% +19.3% +19.3% +4.6% +5.0% Rest of the World -1.3% -4.8% +10.0% +5.9% +1.3% -2.3% +6.3% +0.2% +4.0% -0.3% BY CATEGORY EDP +1.6% +0.2% +4.8% +3.9% +4.1% +1.7% +4.3% +0.9% +3.7% +1.6% Specialized Nutrition -7.7% -8.8% +2.8% +1.4% +2.9% +3.2% +6.4% +6.0% +1.0% +0.3% Waters -11.6% -10.5% +19.5% +15.3% +4.6% +4.2% +17.3% +12.8% +7.2% +5.3% Total -3.3% -4.3% +6.6% +4.9% +3.8% +2.6% +6.7% +4.0% +3.4% +1.8%

2020 and 2021 recurring operating income and margin restated by new operating segments

Net sales (€m), recurring operating profit (€m) and recurring operating margin (%) H1 2020 FY 2020 H1 2021 FY 2021 Net sales (€m) Operating profit (€m) Margin

(%) Net sales (€m) Operating profit (€m) Margin

(%) Net sales (€m) Operating profit (€m) Margin

(%) Net sales (€m) Operating profit (€m) Margin

(%) BY GEOGRAPHICAL ZONE Europe 4,121 631 15.3% 8,156 1,221 15.0% 4,142 625 15.1% 8,341 1,291 15.5% North America 2,767 277 10.0% 5,392 631 11.7% 2,707 283 10.4% 5,564 603 10.8% China, North Asia & Oceania 1,525 504 33.0% 2,848 904 31.8% 1,430 423 29.6% 3,008 939 31.2% Rest of the World 3,777 290 7.7% 7,225 561 7.8% 3,556 221 6.2% 7,369 504 6.8% BY CATEGORY EDP 6,599 598 9.1% 12,823 1,303 10.2% 6,406 584 9.1% 13,090 1,287 9.8% Specialized Nutrition 3,739 987 26.4% 7,192 1,763 24.5% 3,513 804 22.9% 7,230 1,697 23.5% Waters 1,851 117 6.3% 3,605 251 7.0% 1,916 163 8.5% 3,961 353 8.9% Total 12,189 1,702 14.0% 23,620 3,317 14.0% 11,835 1,551 13.1% 24,281 3,337 13.7%









APPENDIX

Financial indicators not defined in IFRS

Like-for-like changes in sales, recurring operating income and recurring operating margin reflect Danone's organic performance and essentially exclude the impact of:

changes in consolidation scope, with indicators related to a given fiscal year calculated on the basis of previous-year scope, both previous-year and current-year scopes excluding entities in countries under hyperinflation according to IAS 29 during the previous year (as for Argentinian entities since January 1 st , 2019);

, 2019); changes in applicable accounting principles;

changes in exchange rates with both previous-year and current-year indicators calculated using the same exchange rates (the exchange rate used is a projected annual rate determined by Danone for the current year and applied to both previous and current years).

Recurring operating income is defined as Danone’s operating income excluding Other operating income and expenses. Other operating income and expenses comprise items that, because of their significant or unusual nature, cannot be viewed as inherent to Danone’s recurring activity and have limited predictive value, thus distorting the assessment of its recurring operating performance and its evolution. These mainly include:

capital gains and losses on disposals of fully consolidated companies;

impairment charges on intangible assets with indefinite useful lives;

costs related to strategic restructurings or transformation plans;

costs related to major external growth transactions;

costs related to major crisis and major litigations;

in connection with of IFRS 3 (Revised) and IAS 27 (Revised) relating to business combinations, (i) acquisition costs related to business combinations, (ii) revaluation profit or loss accounted for following a loss of control, and (iii) changes in earn-outs relating to business combinations and subsequent to acquisition date.

Recurring operating margin is defined as Recurring operating income over Sales ratio.







1 As part of the new organization, the management of some entities has been changed, leading to the reallocation of €143m of Net Sales to Europe and North America zones in FY 2021 (from the previously known Rest of the World region).

All references in this document to like-for-like sales growth, recurring operating income and recurring operating margin correspond to financial indicators not defined in IFRS. Their definitions, as well as their reconciliation with financial statements, are listed on page 4.





