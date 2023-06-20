Danone : 2021 Universal Registration Document

DANONE

A FRENCH CORPORATION (SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME) WITH SHARE CAPITAL OF €171,920,622.25

REGISTERED OFFICE: 17, BOULEVARD HAUSSMANN, 75009 PARIS

PARIS TRADE AND CORPORATE REGISTER NUMBER: 552 032 534

2021

UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION

DOCUMENT

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

This Universal Registration Document includes all the items of the Annual Financial Report.

This Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) on March 16, 2022, as the competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval pursuant to Article 9 of the said regulation.

The Universal Registration Document may be used for the purposes of an offer to the public of securities or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if completed by a securities note and, if applicable, a summary and any amendments to the Universal Registration Document.

The whole is approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

This is a free translation into English for information purposes only.

Copies of this Universal Registration Document are available from Danone at: 17, boulevard Haussmann - 75009 Paris, on Danone's website:

www.danone.com and on the website of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers: www.amf-france.org A PDF version for visually impaired readers is available at www.danone.com.