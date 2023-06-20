Danone : 2021 Universal Registration Document

AND INFORMATION ON THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
1.1 Information about the Issuer
Information about the Universal Registration Document
Person responsible for the Universal Registration Document
OVERVIEW OF ACTIVITIES, RISK FACTORS AND OUTLOOK
Presentation of Danone
Strategic priorities and outlook
Description and strategy of the Reporting Entities
Other elements related to Danone's activity and organization
Simplified organizational chart as of December 31, 2021
Risk factors
Control environment
Insurance and risk coverage
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS IN 2021
Business highlights in 2021
Consolidated net income review
Free cash flow
Balance sheet and financial security review
Financial indicators not defined in IFRS
Documents available to the public
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Consolidated financial statements and notes to the consolidated financial statements
Financial statements of Danone SA, the parent company
Information on payment terms granted to suppliers and customersof the parent company, Danone SA
Information originating from third parties, expert opinions and declarations of interest
SOCIAL, SOCIETAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL
RESPONSIBILITY
5.1
An integrated approach of sustainable business model
5.2
Offering safe, healthy products
5.3
Preserve and renew the planet's resources
5.4
Building the future with Danone employees
5.5
Promoting sustainable, inclusive growth with suppliers
through Responsible Sourcing and Human Rights
5.6
Danone's social innovation funds
5.7
Vigilance plan
5.8
Methodology note
5.9
Report by one of the Statutory Auditors, appointed as an
independent third party, on the consolidated non-financial
information statement included in the management report
6
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
6.1
Governance bodies
6.2
Positions and responsibilities of the Directors and nominees
to the Board of Directors
6.3
Compensation and benefits of governance bodies
6.4
Detailed information on long-term compensation plans
6.5
DANONE shares held by the members of the Board of
Directors and the Executive Committee
6.6
Related party agreements
SHARE CAPITAL AND OWNERSHIP
7.1
Share capital of the company
7.2
Treasury shares held by the Company and its subsidiaries
7.3
Authorizations to issue securities giving access to the share
capital
7.4
Financial instruments not representing share capital
7.5
Dividends paid by the Company
7.6
Shareholders' Meeting, voting rights
7.7
Crossing of thresholds, shares and share sales
7.8
Share ownership structure of the Company as of December
31, 2021 and significant changes over the past three years
7.9
Market for the Company's shares
7.10
Factors that might have an impact in the event of a public
tender offer
7.11
Change of control
APPENDIX
Cross-reference tables
DANONE
A FRENCH CORPORATION (SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME) WITH SHARE CAPITAL OF €171,920,622.25
REGISTERED OFFICE: 17, BOULEVARD HAUSSMANN, 75009 PARIS
PARIS TRADE AND CORPORATE REGISTER NUMBER: 552 032 534
2021
UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION
DOCUMENT
ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
This Universal Registration Document includes all the items of the Annual Financial Report.
This Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) on March 16, 2022, as the competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval pursuant to Article 9 of the said regulation.
The Universal Registration Document may be used for the purposes of an offer to the public of securities or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if completed by a securities note and, if applicable, a summary and any amendments to the Universal Registration Document.
The whole is approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.
This is a free translation into English for information purposes only.
Copies of this Universal Registration Document are available from Danone at: 17, boulevard Haussmann - 75009 Paris, on Danone's website:
This document is a reproduction of the official version of the Universal Registration Document including the 2021 Annual Financial Report which has been prepared in XHTML format and is available on the Company's website.
"With strong sales growth and volumes increase on Q4, we ended the year on a strong note. This led to FY growth of +3.4% on a like-for-like basis, underpinned by a sound mix component. All categories contributed
to this solid performance.
We delivered on our commitment to return to profitable growth in H2,
with recurring operating margin at 13.7% in 2021. This was enabled by a strong focus on execution and a step-up in productivity, a pro-active approach
to pricing and the disciplined implementation of Local First.
I am grateful to all Danone employees who have brought in these results in unprecedented and challenging circumstances. Their passion and commitment are, together with the strength of our brands and the relevance of our purpose, at the heart of our resilience.
We have, over the last months, moved forward with determination on our transformation agenda, deploying Local First pragmatically and strengthening key capabilities, with the addition of globally recognized professionals in HR, Operations and R&I to Danone's leadership team."
Antoine de SAINT-AFFRIQUE, Chief Executive Officer
2
DANONE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2021
KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES
€24.3 bn
13.7%
€3.31
€2.5 bn
+3.4% (a)
-30 bps (b)
-1.1%(b)
SALES
RECURRING OPERATING
RECURRING
FREE
MARGIN
EPS
CASH FLOW
3.0x
€1.94
FOR THE 3rd YEAR IN
62%
AAA(c)
A ROW, ONE OF THE ONLY
14 COMPANIES WORLDWIDE
NET DEBT /
DIVIDEND
OUT OF THE NEARLY
OF SALES COVERED BY
EBITDA
PER SHARE
12,000 COMPANIES SCORED
B CORP™ CERTIFICATION
(a) Like-for-like.
(c) Scores obtained as part of the CDP Climate Change, CDP Water security and
(b) On a reported basis.
CDP Forests questionnaires.
ESSENTIAL DAIRY
SPECIALIZED
& PLANT-BASED
NUTRITION
WATERS
Sales 2021
€13.1 bn
+3.7% (a)
€7.2 bn
+1.0% (a)
€4.0 bn
+7.2% (a)
Recurring Operating Margin 2021
9.8%
-33 bps (b)
23.5%
-105 bps (b)
8.9%
+194 bps (b)
KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES
In millions of euros except if stated otherwise
2020
2021
Reported Change
Like-for-like
Sales
23,620
24,281
+2.8%
+3.4%
Recurring operating income (d)
3,317
3,337
+0.6%
+2.8%
Recurring operating margin (d)
14.0%
13.7%
-30 bps
-9 bps
Non-recurring operating income and expenses
(519)
(1,080)
(560)
Operating income
2,798
2,257
(19.3)%
Operating margin
11.8%
9.3%
-255 bps
Recurring net income - Group share (d)
2,189
2,165
(1.1)%
Non-recurring net income - Group share
(233)
(241)
(7)
Net income - Group share
1,956
1,924
(1.6)%
Recurring EPS (d)(in €)
3.34
3.31
(1.1)%
EPS (in €)
2.99
2.94
(1.7)%
Free cash flow (d)
2,052
2,489
+21.3%
Cash flow from operating activities
2,967
3,474
+17.1%
(d) Financial indicator not defined in IFRS, see definition in section 3.5 Financial indicators not defined in IFRS.