    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE

(BN)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  07:19:06 2023-06-20 am EDT
55.17 EUR   +0.47%
Danone : 2021 Universal Registration Document
06/19Analysis-New rules set to shake up China's shrinking infant formula market
06/14Investors may exit consumer goods firms over EU deforestation law
Danone : 2021 Universal Registration Document

06/20/2023 | 07:03am EDT
UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2021

KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES

1

INFORMATION ABOUT THE ISSUER

AND INFORMATION ON THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

1.1 Information about the Issuer

  1. Information about the Universal Registration Document
  2. Person responsible for the Universal Registration Document

2

OVERVIEW OF ACTIVITIES, RISK FACTORS AND OUTLOOK

  1. Presentation of Danone
  2. Strategic priorities and outlook
  3. Description and strategy of the Reporting Entities
  4. Other elements related to Danone's activity and organization
  5. Simplified organizational chart as of December 31, 2021
  6. Risk factors
  7. Control environment
  8. Insurance and risk coverage

3

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS IN 2021

  1. Business highlights in 2021
  2. Consolidated net income review
  3. Free cash flow
  4. Balance sheet and financial security review
  5. Financial indicators not defined in IFRS
  6. Documents available to the public

4

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  1. Consolidated financial statements and notes to the consolidated financial statements
  2. Financial statements of Danone SA, the parent company
  3. Information on payment terms granted to suppliers and customersof the parent company, Danone SA
  4. Information originating from third parties, expert opinions and declarations of interest

3 5

SOCIAL, SOCIETAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL

145

RESPONSIBILITY

5.1

An integrated approach of sustainable business model

147

5.2

Offering safe, healthy products

154

5

5.3

Preserve and renew the planet's resources

160

5.4

Building the future with Danone employees

179

6

5.5

Promoting sustainable, inclusive growth with suppliers

7

through Responsible Sourcing and Human Rights

190

9

5.6

Danone's social innovation funds

196

5.7

Vigilance plan

197

5.8

Methodology note

202

5.9

Report by one of the Statutory Auditors, appointed as an

independent third party, on the consolidated non-financial

11

information statement included in the management report

209

12

6

13

15

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

217

17

6.1

Governance bodies

218

20

6.2

Positions and responsibilities of the Directors and nominees

20

to the Board of Directors

244

34

6.3

Compensation and benefits of governance bodies

258

38

6.4

Detailed information on long-term compensation plans

286

6.5

DANONE shares held by the members of the Board of

Directors and the Executive Committee

314

41

6.6

Related party agreements

316

7

42

45

SHARE CAPITAL AND OWNERSHIP

319

50

52

7.1

Share capital of the company

320

57

7.2

Treasury shares held by the Company and its subsidiaries

320

57

7.3

Authorizations to issue securities giving access to the share

capital

323

7.4

Financial instruments not representing share capital

325

59

7.5

Dividends paid by the Company

325

7.6

Shareholders' Meeting, voting rights

326

7.7

Crossing of thresholds, shares and share sales

328

60

7.8

Share ownership structure of the Company as of December

122

31, 2021 and significant changes over the past three years

328

7.9

Market for the Company's shares

330

143

7.10

Factors that might have an impact in the event of a public

tender offer

331

143

7.11

Change of control

332

APPENDIX

335

Cross-reference tables

336

DANONE

A FRENCH CORPORATION (SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME) WITH SHARE CAPITAL OF €171,920,622.25

REGISTERED OFFICE: 17, BOULEVARD HAUSSMANN, 75009 PARIS

PARIS TRADE AND CORPORATE REGISTER NUMBER: 552 032 534

2021

UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION

DOCUMENT

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

This Universal Registration Document includes all the items of the Annual Financial Report.

This Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) on March 16, 2022, as the competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval pursuant to Article 9 of the said regulation.

The Universal Registration Document may be used for the purposes of an offer to the public of securities or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if completed by a securities note and, if applicable, a summary and any amendments to the Universal Registration Document.

The whole is approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

This is a free translation into English for information purposes only.

Copies of this Universal Registration Document are available from Danone at: 17, boulevard Haussmann - 75009 Paris, on Danone's website:

www.danone.com and on the website of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers: www.amf-france.org A PDF version for visually impaired readers is available at www.danone.com.

This document is a reproduction of the official version of the Universal Registration Document including the 2021 Annual Financial Report which has been prepared in XHTML format and is available on the Company's website.

"With strong sales growth and volumes increase on Q4, we ended the year on a strong note. This led to FY growth of +3.4% on a like-for-like basis, underpinned by a sound mix component. All categories contributed

to this solid performance.

We delivered on our commitment to return to profitable growth in H2,

with recurring operating margin at 13.7% in 2021. This was enabled by a strong focus on execution and a step-up in productivity, a pro-active approach

to pricing and the disciplined implementation of Local First.

I am grateful to all Danone employees who have brought in these results in unprecedented and challenging circumstances. Their passion and commitment are, together with the strength of our brands and the relevance of our purpose, at the heart of our resilience.

We have, over the last months, moved forward with determination on our transformation agenda, deploying Local First pragmatically and strengthening key capabilities, with the addition of globally recognized professionals in HR, Operations and R&I to Danone's leadership team."

Antoine de SAINT-AFFRIQUE, Chief Executive Officer

2

DANONE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2021

KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES

€24.3 bn

13.7%

€3.31

€2.5 bn

+3.4% (a)

-30 bps (b)

-1.1%(b)

SALES

RECURRING OPERATING

RECURRING

FREE

MARGIN

EPS

CASH FLOW

3.0x

€1.94

FOR THE 3rd YEAR IN

62%

AAA(c)

A ROW, ONE OF THE ONLY

14 COMPANIES WORLDWIDE

NET DEBT /

DIVIDEND

OUT OF THE NEARLY

OF SALES COVERED BY

EBITDA

PER SHARE

12,000 COMPANIES SCORED

B CORP™ CERTIFICATION

(a) Like-for-like.

(c) Scores obtained as part of the CDP Climate Change, CDP Water security and

(b) On a reported basis.

CDP Forests questionnaires.

ESSENTIAL DAIRY

SPECIALIZED

& PLANT-BASED

NUTRITION

WATERS

Sales 2021

€13.1 bn

+3.7% (a)

€7.2 bn

+1.0% (a)

€4.0 bn

+7.2% (a)

Recurring Operating Margin 2021

9.8%

-33 bps (b)

23.5%

-105 bps (b)

8.9%

+194 bps (b)

KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES

In millions of euros except if stated otherwise

2020

2021

Reported Change

Like-for-like

Sales

23,620

24,281

+2.8%

+3.4%

Recurring operating income (d)

3,317

3,337

+0.6%

+2.8%

Recurring operating margin (d)

14.0%

13.7%

-30 bps

-9 bps

Non-recurring operating income and expenses

(519)

(1,080)

(560)

Operating income

2,798

2,257

(19.3)%

Operating margin

11.8%

9.3%

-255 bps

Recurring net income - Group share (d)

2,189

2,165

(1.1)%

Non-recurring net income - Group share

(233)

(241)

(7)

Net income - Group share

1,956

1,924

(1.6)%

Recurring EPS (d) (in €)

3.34

3.31

(1.1)%

EPS (in €)

2.99

2.94

(1.7)%

Free cash flow (d)

2,052

2,489

+21.3%

Cash flow from operating activities

2,967

3,474

+17.1%

(d) Financial indicator not defined in IFRS, see definition in section 3.5 Financial indicators not defined in IFRS.

DANONE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2021

3

Disclaimer

Danone SA published this content on 18 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 11:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
