  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Danone
  News
  Summary
    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE

(BN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06/01 11:35:44 am EDT
54.68 EUR   -0.09%
Danone: 2021 key indicators restated according to new operating segments and by category

06/02/2022 | 02:34am EDT
Press release – Paris, June 2, 2022

Danone: 2021 key indicators restated
according to new operating segments and by category

As announced on March 8, 2022, Danone is reporting its key indicators1 according to 4 new geographical operating segments, while retaining its global category reporting for Essential Dairy and Plant-based (EDP), Specialized Nutrition and Waters.

The reshaping of the organization by geographical zone has led to the reallocation of some central costs and other expenses among global categories. The recurring operating income and recurring operating margin have been restated accordingly for 2021, as detailed below (unaudited figures).

H1 and FY 2021 net sales, recurring operating profit and recurring operating margin restated by category

Net sales (€m), recurring operating profit (€m)
and recurring operating margin (%)		H1 2021FY 2021
Net sales (€m)Operating profit (€m)Margin (%)Net Sales (€m)Operating profit (€m)Margin (%)
BY CATEGORY      
EDP6,4066169.6%13,0901,35510.4%
Specialized Nutrition3,51376921.9%7,2301,63422.6%
Waters1,9161668.6%3,9613488.8%
       
Total11,8351,55113.1%24,2813,33713.7%

H1 and FY 2021 net sales, recurring operating profit and recurring operating margin restated by operating segment (reminder of press release of March 30, 2022)2

Net sales (€m), recurring operating profit (€m)
and recurring operating margin (%)		H1 2021FY 2021
Net sales (€m)Operating profit (€m)Margin (%)Net Sales (€m)Operating profit (€m)Margin (%)
BY GEOGRAPHICAL ZONE      
Europe4,14262515.1%8,3411,29115.5%
North America22,70728310.4%5,56460310.8%
China, North Asia & Oceania31,43042329.6%3,00893931.2%
Rest of the World3,5562216.2%7,3695046.8%
       
Total11,8351,55113.1%24,2813,33713.7%

In addition to the FY 2021 table already provided, the following tables restate quarterly net sales and like-for-like sales growth by category and new operating segment (unaudited figures).3

Q1 2021EuropeNoramChina/North Asia/OceaniaRest of the WorldTotal
Net sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)Net sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)Net sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)Net sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)Net sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)
             
EDP1,0102.0%1,2092.3%7610.4%854-0.9%3,1491.6%
Specialized Nutrition666-13.8%686.8%416-18.7%56811.4%1,719-7.7%
Waters311-12.3%391.2%10615.3%334-18.2%790-11.6%
Total Company1,987-6.1%1,3162.5%598-10.9%1 756-1.3%5,657-3.3%
                      


Q2 2021EuropeNoramChina/North Asia/OceaniaRest of the WorldTotal
Net sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)Net sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)Net sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)Net sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)Net sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)
             
EDP1,0143.7%1,2734.3%8211.1%8846.5%3,2544.8%
Specialized Nutrition6855.9%7013.0%508-4.0%5294.8%1,7932.8%
Waters45617.8%4832.8%24110.4%37927.5%1,12519.5%
Total Company2,1557.1%1,3915.2%8321.3%1,79310.0%6,1716.6%
                      


Q3 2021EuropeNoramChina/North Asia/OceaniaRest of the WorldTotal
Net sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)Net sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)Net sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)Net sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)Net sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)
             
EDP9793.7%1,2894.8%8311.3%9182.8%3,2694.1%
Specialized Nutrition671-0.5%747.1%51616.3%515-4.5%1,7772.9%
Waters4715.9%5024.7%201-4.1%3906.6%1,1124.6%
Total Company2,1222.8%1,4135.3%80110.0%1 8221.3%6,1583.8%
                      


Q4 2021EuropeNoramChina/North Asia/OceaniaRest of the WorldTotal
Net sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)Net sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)Net sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)Net sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)Net sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)
             
EDP9992.0%1,3164.9%848.9%9865.6%3,3864.3%
Specialized Nutrition700-1.1%779.0%60417.0%5506.2%1,9316.4%
Waters37818.6%5049.0%8959.4%4098.2%92517.3%
Total Company2,0773.5%1,4435.8%77719.3%1 9446.3%6,2426.7%
                      


FY 2021EuropeNoramChina/North Asia/OceaniaRest of the WorldTotal
Net sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)Net sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)Net sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)Net sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)Net sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)
             
EDP4,0022.8%5,0874.1%32610.4%3,6753.5%13,0903.7%
Specialized Nutrition2,723-2.9%2908.9%2,0452.0%2,1734.4%7,2301.0%
Waters1,6167.4%18726.1%63710.2%1,5214.5%3,9617.2%
Total Company8,3411.7%5,5644.7%3,0084.6%7,3694.0%24,2813.4%
                      




1Net sales, like-for-like sales growth, recurring operating income and recurring operating margin.

2United States and Canada
3China, Japan, Australia and New Zeland
All references in this document to Like-for-like (LFL) sales growth, recurring operating income and recurring operating margin correspond to financial indicators not defined in IFRS. Their definitions, as well as their reconciliations with financial statements, are listed in page 57 of the 2021 Universal Registration Document.

As a reminder, as disclosed on March 8, 2022, the management of some entities has been changed as part of the new organization, leading to the reallocation of some net sales.


