Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Danone    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE

(BN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/07 10:11:25 am
56.83 EUR   +1.16%
09:26aDANONE : Chinese Bottled-Water Giant Taps Hong Kong IPO Market
DJ
05:32aHow to Navigate the Fog of Sustainable Investing -- Heard on the Street
DJ
09/04DANONE : Gets a Sell rating from UBS
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Danone : Chinese Bottled-Water Giant Taps Hong Kong IPO Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 09:26am EDT

By Joanne Chiu

Shares in China's top bottled-water company surged in gray-market trading ahead of its Hong Kong debut, after investors thirsty for new stock sales placed nearly $150 billion of orders for a $1.1 billion deal.

The warm reception for Nongfu Spring Co. shows Hong Kong investors remain eager for ways to bet on China's increasingly affluent consumers. That is a good omen for Yum China Holdings Inc., the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut in China, whose new Hong Kong stock starts trading on Thursday.

The initial public offering price gave Nongfu Spring a market value of $31 billion, making it roughly two-thirds as big as Danone SA, the French company behind Evian and Volvic.

Gray-market pricing from two Hong Kong brokers suggested Nongfu Spring could surge in value after it starts trading officially on Tuesday, potentially overtaking Danone. Nongfu Spring shares were quoted at 44.05 Hong Kong dollars ($5.68), more than double its IPO offer price of 21.50 Hong Kong dollars, on a platform operated by Futu Securities. The stock was quoted up 92% on a platform run by Bright Smart Securities.

Based in the eastern province of Zhejiang, Nongfu Spring was founded in 1996 by businessman Zhong Shanshan, and uses the slogan "Nongfu Spring tastes a bit sweet."

The company ranked top in China's packaged drinking-water market last year, with nearly 21% market share, according to Frost & Sullivan research cited in its prospectus. It also sells tea-based drinks, juices and energy drinks.

Net profit rose 37% to 4.9 billion yuan ($716 million) last year, although sales and profit suffered in early 2020 as the pandemic disrupted supply chains and everyday life.

Hong Kong's IPO market lures many mom-and-pop investors, who often rush to subscribe to offerings before flipping shares for short-term gains, but in this case big institutions also laid out huge orders for Nongfu Spring.

Individuals placed nearly $87 billion of orders, or nearly 1,050 times the small portion of the deal reserved for them, according to a filing. That triggered an adjustment boosting their slice of the deal to 27% from 7%. Institutional buyers made 60 times more orders than shares on offer, implying they placed about $61 billion of orders.

Five cornerstone investors, including Singapore sovereign-wealth fund GIC Private Ltd., Fidelity International and U.S.-based hedge-fund manager Coatue Management LLC, had endorsed the deal by committing to buy a total $320 million of stock wherever the deal priced.

The IPO valued Nongfu Spring at nearly 29 times next year's forecast earnings, according to Arun George, an analyst who publishes on the independent research platform Smartkarma. That is nearly twice Danone's equivalent price-to-earnings multiple of 15 times and above Coca-Cola Co.'s roughly 23 times.

The IPO was led by China International Capital Corp. and Morgan Stanley. The deal's size could increase by 15% if underwriters exercise what is called a greenshoe option.

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DANONE
09:26aDANONE : Chinese Bottled-Water Giant Taps Hong Kong IPO Market
DJ
05:32aHow to Navigate the Fog of Sustainable Investing -- Heard on the Street
DJ
09/04DANONE : Gets a Sell rating from UBS
MD
09/03DANONE : Executive Committee Change
GL
08/12DANONE : PHARMAC - Decision to fund enteral liquid peptide formulas
AQ
08/07DANONE : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
08/05DANONE : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07/31DANONE : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07/31DANONE : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
07/31DANONE : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 24 218 M 28 638 M 28 638 M
Net income 2020 1 988 M 2 350 M 2 350 M
Net Debt 2020 12 732 M 15 056 M 15 056 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
Yield 2020 3,60%
Capitalization 36 482 M 43 032 M 43 141 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,03x
EV / Sales 2021 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 102 449
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart DANONE
Duration : Period :
Danone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 65,72 €
Last Close Price 56,18 €
Spread / Highest target 46,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanuel Faber Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cécile Cabanis CFO, Director, EVP-Technology, Data & Cycles
Domitille Doat-Le Bigot Chief Digital Officer
Franck Riboud Honorary Chairman
Benoît Potier Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANONE-23.98%43 032
NESTLÉ S.A.3.38%329 456
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC5.08%82 672
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY4.17%40 920
GENERAL MILLS, INC.17.91%38 579
THE HERSHEY COMPANY1.24%30 954
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group