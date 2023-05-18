Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Danone
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE

(BN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:13:09 2023-05-18 am EDT
58.65 EUR   +0.03%
04:39aDanone : Communique AMF CP. CP23900758
PU
05/17Danone-backed Indian yoghurt maker Epigamia shelves plan to sell inflation-hit business
RE
05/17DANONE : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Danone : Communique AMF CP. CP23900758

05/18/2023 | 04:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MiFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ELIGIBLE

COUNTERPARTIES ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturers' product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five (5) categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018, has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU, as amended ("MiFID II"); and

  1. all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU, as amended, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation"). Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014, as amended (the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO CONSUMERS IN BELGIUM - Notes issued under the Programme are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, "consumers" (consument/consommateur) within the meaning of the Belgian Code of Economic Law (Wetboek van economisch recht/Code de droit économique), as amended.

Final Terms dated 17 May 2023

Danone

Euro 13,000,000,000

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

for the issue of Notes

Due from one month from the date of original issue

SERIES NO: 125

TRANCHE NO: 1

Euro 800,000,000 3.470 per cent. Notes due May 2031

issued by Danone (the "Issuer")

Joint Lead Managers

CREDIT AGRICOLE CIB

HSBC

ING

MUFG

NATIXIS

SANTANDER CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 3 May 2023 which has received approval no. 23-142 from the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") on 3 May 2023, which constitutes a base prospectus (the "Base Prospectus") for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus in order to obtain all the relevant information. The Base Prospectus is available for viewing on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and of Danone (www.danone.com) and printed copies may be obtained from Danone at 17, boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris, France.

1 Issuer:

2

  1. Series Number:
  2. Tranche Number:
  3. Date on which the Notes become fungible:
  1. Specified Currency:
  2. Aggregate Nominal Amount:
    1. Series:
    2. Tranche:
  4. Issue Price:
  5. Specified Denomination:

7

  1. Issue Date:
  2. Interest Commencement Date:
  1. Maturity Date:
  2. Interest Basis:
  3. Redemption Basis:
  4. Change of Interest Basis:
  5. Put/Call Options:

Danone

125

1

Not Applicable

Euro ("EUR")

EUR 800,000,000

EUR 800,000,000

100 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount

EUR 100,000

22 May 2023

22 May 2023

22 May 2031

3.470 per cent. per annum Fixed Rate (further particulars specified below)

Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early redemption, the Notes will be redeemed on the Maturity Date at 100 per cent. of their nominal amount.

Not Applicable

Make-Whole Redemption by the Issuer

Residual Maturity Call Option

Clean-Up Call Option

Change of Control Put Option

(further particulars specified below)

2

13

(i)

Status of the Notes:

Unsubordinated

(ii)

Date of Board approval for

issuance of Notes obtained:

Decision of the Conseil d'administration of Danone

dated 21 February 2023 and decision of Mr. Juergen

Esser dated 15 May 2023

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

14

Fixed Rate Note Provisions:

Applicable

(i)

Rate of Interest:

3.470 per cent. per annum payable annually in arrear on

each Interest Payment Date

  1. Interest Payment Dates:
  2. Fixed Coupon Amount:

22 May in each year commencing on 22 May 2024 and ending on the Maturity Date.

EUR 3,470 per Note of EUR 100,000 Specified Denomination

(iv)

Broken Amount:

Not Applicable

(v)

Day Count Fraction:

Actual/Actual (ICMA)

(vi)

Determination Dates:

22 May in each year

15

Floating Rate Note Provisions:

Not Applicable

16

Zero Coupon Note Provisions:

Not Applicable

17 Inflation Linked Notes - Provisions

relating to CPI or HICP Linked

Interest:

Not Applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

18

Call Option:

Not Applicable

19

Make-Whole Redemption by the

Issuer:

Applicable

(i)

Notice period:

As per the Conditions

(ii)

Reference Security:

0.0 per cent. Federal Government Bond of the

Bundesrepublik Deutschland due 15 February 2031

with ISIN DE0001102531

(iii)

Similar Security:

Reference bond or reference bonds issued by the

German Federal Government having an actual or

interpolated maturity comparable with the remaining

term of the Notes that would be utilised, at the time of

selection and in accordance with customary financial

practice, in pricing new issues of corporate debt

securities of comparable maturity to the remaining term

of the Notes.

(iv)

Redemption Margin:

+0.20 per cent. per annum

3

  1. Make-WholeCalculation Agent:
  2. Reference Dealers:
  1. Residual Maturity Call Option:
    1. Call Option Date:
    2. Notice period:
  3. Put Option:
  4. Clean-UpCall Option:
    1. Clean-UpPercentage:
    2. Clean-UpRedemption Amount:
  6. Change of Control Put Option:
  7. Final Redemption Amount of each Note:
    Inflation Linked Notes - Provisions relating to the Final Redemption Amount:
  8. Early Redemption Amount:

Aether Financial Services

As per Condition 6(c)

Applicable

22 February 2031

As per the Conditions

Not Applicable

Applicable

75 per cent.

EUR 100,000 per Note of EUR 100,000 Specified Denomination

Applicable

EUR 100,000 per Note of EUR 100,000 Specified Denomination

Not Applicable

  1. Early Redemption Amount of each Note payable on redemption for taxation reasons (Condition 6(j)), for illegality (Condition 6(n)) or on event of default (Condition 9):
  2. Redemption for taxation reasons permitted on days others than Interest Payment Dates:
  3. Unmatured Coupons to become void upon early redemption (Materialised Bearer Notes only):

EUR 100,000 per Note of EUR 100,000 Specified Denomination

Yes

Not Applicable

GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES

26 Form of Notes:

  1. Form of Dematerialised Notes:
  2. Registration Agent:
  3. Temporary Global Certificate:
  4. Applicable TEFRA exemption:

Dematerialised Notes Bearer form (au porteur) Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

4

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Danone SA published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 08:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DANONE
04:39aDanone : Communique AMF CP. CP23900758
PU
05/17Danone-backed Indian yoghurt maker Epigamia shelves plan to sell inflation-hit business
RE
05/17DANONE : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
05/16DANONE : RBC reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/16French Food Group Danone Sells EUR800 Million Bond for Funding Flexibility
MT
05/16Transcript : Danone S.A. - Special Call
CI
05/15Danone successfully issues a 800 million bond
GL
05/10How Does The Trademark Examination Agency Determine The Role Of Recognition And Settlem..
AQ
05/09DANONE : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/09DANONE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DANONE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 28 024 M 30 339 M 30 339 M
Net income 2023 2 011 M 2 178 M 2 178 M
Net Debt 2023 9 273 M 10 039 M 10 039 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,2x
Yield 2023 3,52%
Capitalization 37 500 M 40 598 M 40 598 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
EV / Sales 2024 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 96 166
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart DANONE
Duration : Period :
Danone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 58,63 €
Average target price 59,72 €
Spread / Average Target 1,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique Chief Executive Officer & Director
Juergen Esser Group Deputy CEO-Finance, Technology & Data
Gilles Schnepp Non-Executive Chairman
Isabelle Esser Chief Research, Innovation & Food Safety Officer
Vikram Agarwal Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANONE19.09%40 598
NESTLÉ S.A.5.73%336 200
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.15.87%105 176
THE HERSHEY COMPANY16.26%54 677
GENERAL MILLS, INC.7.16%52 774
KRAFT HEINZ-4.42%47 752
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer