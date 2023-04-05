Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Danone
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE

(BN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:04:30 2023-04-05 am EDT
59.35 EUR   +0.75%
02:41aDanone : Convening to the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of April 27, 2023
GL
03/24French Bourse Ends Week in Red amid Renewed Banking Sector Selloff
MT
03/24France's Danone Looks to Asia for Raw Materials, Ingredients Amid Cost Inflation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danone: Convening to the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of April 27, 2023

04/05/2023 | 02:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release – Paris, April 5, 2023

Convening to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of April 27, 2023

Danone informs its Shareholders that its Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will take place on Thursday April 27, 2023, at 2:30 pm (Paris time), at Salle Gaveau, 45 rue La Boétie, 75008 Paris, France.

The preliminary notice to the meeting and the notice of meeting were published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires on March 1 and April 5, 2023 respectively.

Pursuant to applicable legal and regulatory provisions, the information and documents related to this Shareholders’ Meeting are available to Shareholders and may be consulted on Danone’s website (www.danone.com), section “Investors / Shareholders / Shareholders' Meeting / 2023”. This includes notably the brochure of the meeting, which comprises the draft resolutions presented at the Shareholders’ Meeting, the Board of Directors' report on those resolutions and information regarding the formalities to participate and to vote at the Shareholders’ Meeting, as well as the annual report of the Mission Committee to the Shareholders’ Meeting.

About Danone (www.danone.com)

Danone is a leading global food and beverage company operating in three health-focused, fast-growing and on-trend categories: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. With a long-standing mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environment impact. Danone has defined its Renew strategy to restore growth, competitiveness, and value creation for the long-term. With 100,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €27.7 billion in sales in 2022. Danone’s portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including Aqua, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Mizone, Oikos and Silk). Listed on Euronext Paris and present on the OTCQX market via an ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program, Danone is a component stock of leading sustainability indexes including the ones managed by Vigeo Eiris and Sustainalytics, as well as the Ethibel Sustainability Index, the MSCI ESG Indexes, the FTSE4Good Index Series, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and the Access to Nutrition Index. By 2025, Danone aims to become one of the first multinational companies to obtain global B Corp™ certification.

Attachment


All news about DANONE
02:41aDanone : Convening to the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of April 27, 2023
GL
03/24French Bourse Ends Week in Red amid Renewed Banking Sector Selloff
MT
03/24France's Danone Looks to Asia for Raw Materials, Ingredients Amid Cost Inflation
MT
03/24Danone : EPS upgrade (2022: -0.4%, 2023: -1.1%)
Alphavalue
03/24Danone sources whey from Asia as costs in Europe rise
RE
03/24Exclusive-Danone sources whey from east as costs in Europe rise 
RE
03/24Danone sources whey from east as costs in Europe rise 
RE
03/24Danone coo says company is sourcing more whey from eas…
RE
03/23DANONE : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
MD
03/16Danone publishes its 2022 Universal Registration Document
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DANONE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 27 855 M 30 526 M 30 526 M
Net income 2023 2 036 M 2 231 M 2 231 M
Net Debt 2023 9 268 M 10 156 M 10 156 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,1x
Yield 2023 3,51%
Capitalization 36 892 M 40 430 M 40 430 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
EV / Sales 2024 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 96 166
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart DANONE
Duration : Period :
Danone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 58,91 €
Average target price 57,97 €
Spread / Average Target -1,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique Chief Executive Officer & Director
Juergen Esser CFO, Deputy CEO, Chief Technology & Data Officer
Gilles Schnepp Non-Executive Chairman
Isabelle Esser Chief Research, Innovation & Food Safety Officer
Vikram Agarwal Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANONE19.66%40 430
NESTLÉ S.A.3.88%327 161
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.81%96 140
THE HERSHEY COMPANY11.05%52 656
GENERAL MILLS, INC.2.65%50 554
KRAFT HEINZ-5.16%47 374
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer