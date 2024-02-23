Stock BN DANONE
Danone

Equities

BN

FR0000120644

Food Processing

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:35:17 2024-02-22 am EST 		Pre-market 02:32:16 am
61.64 EUR -0.10% Intraday chart for Danone 61.66 +0.04%
DANONE : Don't miss out on the Danone train Alphavalue
CAC40: new record close above 7900pts CF
Latest news about Danone

Company Profile

Danone is one the world leading food-processing groups. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - dairy products and plant products (53.5%; No. 1 worldwide): fresh fermented milk products, creams, products and drinks of plant origin (based in particular on soya, almond, hazelnut, rice, oats and coconut); - specialized nutrition products (30.1%): baby foods (No. 1 worldwide; foods for infants and young children in addition to breastfeeding) and medical nutrition products (No. 2 in Europe; foods for people suffering from certain pathologies or people weakened by age); - bottled water (16.4%): natural water, aromatized water or enriched in vitamins (brands Evian, Volvic, Badoit, Aqua, etc.); At the end of 2022, the group had more than 174 production sites throughout the world. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (7.7%), the United States (20%), China (10%), Russia (6%), Indonesia (6%), the United Kingdom (6%), Mexico (4%), Spain (4%), Germany (3%), Canada (2%) and other (31%).
Sector
Food Processing
Calendar
2024-07-24 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
CAC 40 , EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
More about the company

Ratings for Danone

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
61.64 EUR
Average target price
61.9 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+0.43%
Sector Other Food Processing

1st Jan change Capi.
DANONE Stock Danone
+5.04% 42 774 M $
NESTLÉ S.A. Stock Nestlé S.A.
-3.35% 280 B $
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. Stock Mondelez International, Inc.
+2.33% 99 814 M $
KRAFT HEINZ Stock Kraft Heinz
-1.51% 44 169 M $
THE HERSHEY COMPANY Stock The Hershey Company
+3.81% 39 472 M $
GENERAL MILLS, INC. Stock General Mills, Inc.
-0.11% 36 953 M $
NESTLÉ INDIA LIMITED Stock Nestlé India Limited
-3.33% 29 805 M $
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY Stock Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
-25.64% 28 643 M $
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD Stock Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co., Ltd
-3.59% 24 254 M $
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC Stock Associated British Foods plc
-3.13% 21 774 M $
Other Food Processing
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Danone - Euronext Paris
  4. News Danone
  5. Danone: Don’t miss out on the Danone train
